The school elections are set for March 14 and several Magic Valley school districts will put funding requests before voters.

Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding and Hansen school districts have supplemental levies on the ballot.

Cassia School District is asking voters to approve a 10-year plant facility reserve fund levy, seeking to cover the rising costs of maintenance and repair projects due to inflation.

Castleford School District has a 30-year bond election, seeking $6 million for an auxiliary gym and additional classrooms.

Levies have become a common funding mechanism for Idaho schools, with 91 districts collecting supplemental levies this year, accounting for $217 million of funding.

“The levy is an important piece of the overall funding picture for education,” Twin Falls Superintendent Brady Dickinson said.

Supplemental levies used to be less common because they traditionally were used to pay for nonessential things, something that the district could live without.

“It’s not that way anymore,” Dickinson said. “These levies help pay your direct costs for things that are just day-to-day operational kinds of things.”

The $5.7 million-per-year levy will fund three things: School security, student activities and staff salaries.

“We don’t receive money from the state specifically for school security,” Dickinson said. Twin Falls School District contracts with security guards as well as funding school resource officers. “That money has to come from somewhere, and that source is a levy.”

A small portion of the levy will go toward extracurricular activities across the board to keep costs low to allow more students to participate in things such as sports and band.

In some districts in Idaho and around the country, parents have to write a check for their children to participate in school activities. Twin Falls uses monies from the levy to help cover the cost of activities such and sports, band and choir.

“We feel like that’s a real barrier for kids who are in poverty,” Dickinson said. “We want all to be able to participate.”

The bulk of the levy will go to salaries, paying for about 70 classified workers — custodians, secretaries and paraprofessionals. It also pays for 23 certified teachers to help keep class sizes down. It also helps pay for teachers of classes such as PE and music.

“I don’t really feel it’s supplemental,” Dickinson said. “It’s key to the components of your school.”

Twin Falls has had a supplemental levy since 2012 and voters have so far renewed it every two years.

The district doesn’t collect more money as property value goes up. They collect a set amount, so as property value goes up, the tax rate goes down, because they will only collect to a set amount, and not over.

“We want to provide safe and secure schools with really good programs, and we also want to honor property tax concerns,” Dickinson said.

Another school district is asking voters to approve a 30-year bond levy. Castleford School District has a single-structure school that hosts kindergarten through 12th grade.

If voters approve a $6 million bond, the school will build an auxiliary gym and three additional classrooms.

What school districts are holding levy elections? These Magic Valley school districts are holding levy elections on March 14: Jerome Joint School District No. 261: Supplemental levy renewal $1,250,00 per year for two years

Estimated annual cost to the taxpayer: $58 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year Gooding Joint School District No. 231: Supplemental levy renewal $759,000 per year for two years

Estimated annual cost to the taxpayer: $86 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value — $12 more than the one it is replacing Hansen School District No. 415: Supplemental levy renewal $290,000 per year for two years

Estimated annual cost to the taxpayer: $122.39 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values ($44.67 less than current levy it is replacing) Cassia Joint School District No. 151: 10 year plant facilities reserve levy $2,900,000 - $3,450,000 per year

Estimated annual cost to the taxpayer: $101.87- $121.18 per $100,000 assessed taxable value per year Twin Falls School District No. 411 supplemental renewal: 2 years $5.7 million per year

Estimated annual cost to the taxpayer: $75 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year Castleford Joint School District No. 417: Special 30-year bond election $10,915,300 total, including interest

Estimated annual cost to the taxpayer: $131 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year

Castleford Principal Chuck Day said that between the girls’ and boys’ teams for both middle and high school, the current gym gets a lot of use.

“With basketball season going on, our gym is full from about 5:30 in the morning until 10 o’clock at night.”

That’s why the community asked for more space.

“Parents reached out to school board members and faculty asking about if there was a possibility to build an extra gym or an extra practice facility,” Day said.

Castleford School has 307 students, and some grades are quite large. Day said the three classrooms included with the auxiliary gym would likely go to the middle school classes, making room for the large first- and fourth-grade classes.

“One of our grades has 34 students,” Day said. “That’s a lot of kiddos to squeeze into one class.”