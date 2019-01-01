TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley labor and delivery rooms were unusually quiet on New Year’s Day.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, no New Year’s babies had been delivered at any of the St. Luke’s hospitals in Twin Falls, Jerome or Ketchum. No one was even in labor. In Burley, one woman had been induced earlier in the day at Cassia Regional Hospital, but had not yet given birth.
The scarcity of storks was certainly unexpected. In recent years, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center has had several babies delivered on New Year’s Day. In 2018, the hospital had four babies born Jan. 1, and there were three born on Jan. 1, 2017, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The Twin Falls hospital’s emergency room also reported having fewer than expected visits Tuesday morning, though the afternoon traffic was about normal.
In the 2017 fiscal year, the St. Luke’s Magic Valley delivered 1,811 babies in Twin Falls — averaging nearly five births per day — and the Jerome hospital delivered 146 babies (about one birth every 2 1/2 days).
On Jan. 1, 2017, there were at least six babies born on New Year’s Day throughout the eight-county region.
North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding and Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert don’t typically deliver babies.
Last year’s New Year’s baby in Twin Falls was born at 9:20 a.m. Fernando Ortiz Graciano weighed 7 pounds, 10 inches and was 22 inches long, the Times-News reported. In Burley, the first baby of 2018 was born at 7:45 a.m. Grant Stevens Cundick weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.