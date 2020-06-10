Magic Valley Dairy Days and Pagan Fest both move online this year due to coronavirus concerns

“Pagan Fest is an opportunity for community members to come out of their broom closets for a bit,” she said. “Many practitioners of minority religious and spiritual paths feel afraid to be open about their beliefs. This makes them feel alone, isolated and invisible. They often feel the need to hide and keep their beliefs secret, or else face discrimination, bigotry or violence against them.”

Organizers plan to use live streaming to facilitate vendors and workshops. Event-goers can log in to the live streaming for free and join group events.

“We have never done something like this before, so there will be a lot of trial and error,” Koffer said. “We anticipate a learning curve to navigate through the vendors and events. Technology doesn’t do a great job of simulating a real-world experience, so we’re testing different ways to make it kind of like you’re there.”

They will be able to click links to visit private spaces for readings, shop with vendors, view pre-recorded videos, join live events and chat rooms, and participate in free classes and circles. All the information to participate will be published on the group’s Facebook pages and event listings.