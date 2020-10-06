Magic Valley COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record highs

“This is a terrible reminder that even our young people are not immune to complications from this disease,” health district epidemiologist Tanis Maxwell said in a statement. “Many of our young people will bounce back, but some will be hit hard by this disease. These are the people, the vulnerable of all ages, that we are trying to protect when we encourage everyone to take daily precautions.”

The number of people contracting COVID-19 in Twin Falls County has almost quadrupled in the last month, Kern said. In the second half of August, there were about 75 people who caught COVID-19 in Twin Falls County each week. Two weeks ago there were 202.

Hospitalizations tend to lag behind new infections, so the Twin Falls hospital could get even busier in the next few weeks.

Having a surge in patients stresses the hospital in a few different ways, Kern said. Right now the problem isn’t capacity — there are still plenty of beds available — it’s mainly that staff are stretched thin.

“We’re already feeling the pinch to our staffing even now,” Kern said.