Magic Valley COVID-19 cases up 227% in four weeks

TWIN FALLS — For the second week in a row, the Magic Valley set a new high for COVID-19 cases.
The eight-county region had 634 new COVID-19 infections last week. That’s a 227% increase compared to four weeks ago when the area had 194 cases.
Case totals keep climbing in Twin Falls County. The biggest Magic Valley county had 297 cases last week. In mid-September the county had about 120 cases every seven days.
While Twin Falls County had a 200% increase in weekly infections compared to four weeks ago, the spikes have been more dramatic elsewhere in the Magic Valley. Since the first week of September, Cassia County’s cases have gone up 1,000%, from about 10 cases per seven days up to 111. Gooding County has gone from 10 cases per week at the start of September to 50. Minidoka County has gone from around 15 cases to 80.
Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley facilities, said Tuesday he’s worried that the Twin Falls hospital could be overwhelmed if more people don’t start wearing masks and practicing social distancing. As it gets colder and people spend more time inside and infections could increase, plus flu season will put even more people in the hospital on top of COVID-19 patients.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 21 COVID-19 admissions as of Tuesday, making up 15% of the facility’s hospitalizations. Magic Valley hospitalization numbers are higher than they’ve been at any other point during the pandemic. Statewide, hospitalizations have not returned to late-July levels when about 240 Idahoans were hospitalized due to COVID-19, although that could soon change as hospitalizations tend to lag behind spikes in new cases.
The number of people getting sick has been going up statewide as well, albeit not as rapidly as in the Magic Valley.
Last week Idaho had 3,648 cases. That marks the state’s second worst week — in mid-July weekly cases reached into the low 4,000s.
COVID-19 has killed 492 Idahoans, including 69 in the Magic Valley. A Twin Falls County man in his 20s died of COVID-19 this week, marking the first under-30 COVID-19 death in Idaho.
