Magic Valley comes together for 9/11 Memorial

TWIN FALLS — Thousands gathered Sunday to see a huge American flag unfurled, hear patriotic music and feel a sense of unity during the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial.

The event, in its third year, was organized by local residents Angela Johnson and Larae Saufley, who hope people remember how Americans became united the day after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the country.

"I am overwhelmed with emotion," Twin Falls resident Laurie Blauer said of the large turnout at the event and welcomed the chance to join others in a display of patriotism.

"It's a beautiful day," Blauer said.

Speaker Zeb Bell recalled that after the events of 9/11, "we cried together, we prayed together, and got angry together." He urged residents to do their part to bring back the patriotism that he said has been lost through the years.

The event at the Twin Falls Visitor Center featured the unveiling of a giant 150-by-78 foot flag, suspended by a cable over the Snake River Canyon. The flag, which will remain in place until Saturday, was brought to Twin Falls by an organization named Follow the Flag, from Pleasant Grove, Utah.

In addition, a pair of A-10 aircraft from Gowen Field flew over the canyon and the Twin Falls Honor Guard played Taps.

The Health Clark Band played several numbers, including a rendition of "God Bless the USA." Later, many of those in attendance went to the Perrine Bridge to wave American flags and were supported by horn-honking motorists.

Johnson and Saufley intend to keep the memorial an annual event.