TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls High School Counseling Department and Academy of Finance will host a Magic Valley College Fair/Financial Awareness Night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Twin Falls High School Bruin Gym, 1615 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Informational seminars:

“Scholarships” with Dan Guthrie, College of Southern Idaho — 6:30 to 7 p.m. in Room G1

“Financial Aide: What’s the Deal?” with Carolina Gonzalez, Idaho State University — 7 to 7:30 p.m. in Room G1

“Foundations of Investing” with Mark Martin, Edward Jones financial advisor — 7 to 7:30 p.m. in Room G4

Colleges and universities represented will be from Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Washington. The military will also be there.

