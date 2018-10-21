TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls High School Counseling Department and Academy of Finance will host a Magic Valley College Fair/Financial Awareness Night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Twin Falls High School Bruin Gym, 1615 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Informational seminars:
“Scholarships” with Dan Guthrie, College of Southern Idaho — 6:30 to 7 p.m. in Room G1
“Financial Aide: What’s the Deal?” with Carolina Gonzalez, Idaho State University — 7 to 7:30 p.m. in Room G1
“Foundations of Investing” with Mark Martin, Edward Jones financial advisor — 7 to 7:30 p.m. in Room G4
Colleges and universities represented will be from Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Washington. The military will also be there.
