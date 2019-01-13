TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Chorale invites singers to join the choir for the spring concerts. Registration will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the choir room in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building.
Rehearsal will start that evening at 7 p.m. All rehearsals will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Membership dues are $10 per semester.
Concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 13 and at 4 p.m. April 14 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Featured pieces will be “The Last Words of David” and others by Randall Thompson and “Americana,” with selections from American culture.
The Magic Valley Chorale is conducted by Carson Wong. For more information, call 208-733-4482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.