TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Chorale invites singers to join the choir for the spring concerts. Registration will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the choir room in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building.

Rehearsal will start that evening at 7 p.m. All rehearsals will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Membership dues are $10 per semester.

Concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 13 and at 4 p.m. April 14 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Featured pieces will be “The Last Words of David” and others by Randall Thompson and “Americana,” with selections from American culture.

The Magic Valley Chorale is conducted by Carson Wong. For more information, call 208-733-4482.

