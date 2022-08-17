 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Chorale 2022-23 season begins

Magic Valley Chorale

Director Carson Wong asks members of the Magic Valley Chorale to help promote the concert Thursday evening, April 13, 2017, at the CSI Fine Arts Center in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Magic Valley Chorale’s 2022-23 season is starting at the end of the month.

The season will begin with their first rehearsal from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the choir room at CSI. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. Membership fees are $10 per semester.

Each rehearsal for the season will be held every Thursday at the same time.

The theme for this year’s concert is “Sounds of Christmas.” It will include both traditional and contemporary Christmas pieces.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Along with its Christmas concert, the Chorale will sing with the Magic Valley Symphony for their Veteran’s Day concert on Friday, Nov. 11.

