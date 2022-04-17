Magic Valley children find egg-cellent Easter egg hunts

Who doesn’t love the Easter Bunny?

While Easter is the holiest of Christian celebrations, the Easter Bunny and Easter egg hunts have become a beloved secular tradition celebrating the coming of spring and new life.

As many as 91 million chocolate bunnies are sold before Easter in the U.S. while Easter baskets, Easter lilies and Easter hams conclude the season.

On Friday and Saturday, Times-News photographers caught up with children in the Magic Valley as they delighted in Easter festivities.

See more on Page A7-A8.

