Magic Valley Chaplains honor Kay Wolverton, Dutch Zuiderveld

The Magic Valley Chaplains, an organization of 65 volunteer chaplains that serves incarcerated persons in seven facilities through southern Idaho, has honored two chaplains for their work to glorify God.

Kay Wolverton, an inmate chaplain for 40 years who has served at the Twin Falls County Jail since it opened in 1988, and Dutch Zuiderveld, who began serving God after accepting Jesus Christ as his savior in 1980, are “inspirations to everyone they meet,” the Magic Valley Chaplains said in a news release.

In addition to her work in Twin Falls, Wolverton provides women’s inmate chaplain services on Sundays in the Jerome County Jail, according to the release. She has also served in Boise at the Idaho State Correctional Institution and at Women’s Reentry Center, and she’s an active member of other prayer groups, including at the College of Southern Idaho.

While serving time as an inmate in California, Zuiderveld began a Bible study with other inmates that led to his calling, the release said. He and his wife, Jamie, later moved to Idaho and helped establish Calvary Chapel Hagerman. He also worked as chaplain at the Gooding County Jail, where he established a ministry 19 years ago.

During the holiday season, Wolverton, Zuiderveld and their fellow Magic Valley Chaplains partnered with area churches and schools to provide more than 700 Christmas cards to inmates. The cards were colored with a note of encouragement that shared Christ’s message of love and hope, according to a news release.

“It’s a difficult time for the incarcerated during the holidays and the cards show they are remembered,” Barry Knoblich, president of the Magic Valley Chaplains, said in the release. “We want to thank the children and teachers from the Twin Falls Reformed Church, Amazing Grace Fellowship, St. Edwards School, Believers Church, Lighthouse and the Twin Falls Christian Academy for the work on these beautiful cards.”

In the release, Sgt. Sheena Bingham, volunteer coordinator from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department, thanked the volunteers for spreading the Christmas spirit.

“It really made the day for the inmates to get those and they were so very thankful and happy!” Bingham said.

Examples of the Christmas cards are shared on the Magic Valley Chaplains’ website at www.mvchaplains.com.