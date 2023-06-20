A crowd gathered Friday at Twin Falls City Park at the Magic Valley Refugee Day Celebration, enjoying food and catching a glimpse into cultures of faraway countries.

It is an annual event where refugees from various countries, whether Burma, Ukraine or Cuba, dish out food for free and sing and dance on stage.

Not only is it a way for refugees to say thanks to the community, said Zeze Rwasama, director of the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center, but the event also celebrates refugees’ successes.

The event is held near the same day as World Refugee Day, established in 2000 by the United Nations to be celebrated each year on June 20, and also gives residents of the community the opportunity to interact with refugees and learn more about their cultures, Rwasama said.

In the first half of 2023, Boise, Nampa and Twin Falls have welcomed 500 individuals from 13 countries, officials say.