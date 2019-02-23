Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The second annual Magic Valley Career Expo will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5 at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W.

This hiring event is hosted by the high school with the Idaho Department of Labor and Southern Idaho Economic Development.

There will be pizza, prizes and drawings for two $500 College of Southern Idaho scholarships.

More than 50 businesses and organizations will participate in the event including C3, Lowe's, Clif Bar, Chobani, Cactus Pete's, Blue Lakes Country Club, Kimberly Nurseries, Rain Guard Roofing, Tradesman Staffing, Wright Physical Therapy, Idaho Materials & Construction, IES Custom Staffing, Hilex Poly/Novolex, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Community Council, the city of Twin Falls and many more.

For more information, call 208-735-2500, Ext. 3405, or email oscar.escobedo@labor.idaho.gov or go to labor.idaho.gov.

