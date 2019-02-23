TWIN FALLS — The second annual Magic Valley Career Expo will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5 at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W.
This hiring event is hosted by the high school with the Idaho Department of Labor and Southern Idaho Economic Development.
There will be pizza, prizes and drawings for two $500 College of Southern Idaho scholarships.
More than 50 businesses and organizations will participate in the event including C3, Lowe's, Clif Bar, Chobani, Cactus Pete's, Blue Lakes Country Club, Kimberly Nurseries, Rain Guard Roofing, Tradesman Staffing, Wright Physical Therapy, Idaho Materials & Construction, IES Custom Staffing, Hilex Poly/Novolex, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Community Council, the city of Twin Falls and many more.
For more information, call 208-735-2500, Ext. 3405, or email oscar.escobedo@labor.idaho.gov or go to labor.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.