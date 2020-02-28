Magic Valley Career Expo is March 5
Magic Valley Career Expo is March 5

TWIN FALLS — The third annual Magic Valley Career Expo will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5 at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W.

The hiring event is hosted by the high school with the Idaho Department of Labor and Southern Idaho Economic Development.

There will be pizza, prizes and a drawing for two $500 College of Southern Idaho scholarships.

More than 50 businesses and organizations will participate in the event.

Free and open to the public. Information: 208-735-2500.

