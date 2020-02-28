Magic Valley Career Expo is March 5

TWIN FALLS — The third annual Magic Valley Career Expo will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5 at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W.

The hiring event is hosted by the high school with the Idaho Department of Labor and Southern Idaho Economic Development.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be pizza, prizes and a drawing for two $500 College of Southern Idaho scholarships.

More than 50 businesses and organizations will participate in the event.

Free and open to the public. Information: 208-735-2500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0