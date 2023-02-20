Glanbia earns DEQ award for pollution prevention

Glanbia Nutritionals recently received a 2022 Pollution Prevention Champion Award from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for its efforts to reduce waste in its cheese-making process.

The Twin Falls plant, located off Washington Street, cut its biomechanical oxygen demand in wastewater by over 200 pounds per day and its total suspended solids in wastewater by over 300 pounds per day, according to a news release.

Glanbia also cut its overall water use by 8.9 million gallons from the previous year, the annual equivalent water usage of 81 family homes, the release said. The Twin Falls-based company is seeking True Zero Waste Certification by 2025, according to its sustainability plan.

Glanbia was one of just two DEQ award recipients in the state for 2022.

DL Evans Bank announces executive leadership changes

John V. (J.V.) Evans, III, became chief executive officer of D.L. Evans Bank on Jan. 5, taking over for John V. Evans, Jr., who had served in the role since 1985.

Evans, Jr., who joined the bank in 1979 and has played a key role in its growth from two branches to 38 across southern Idaho and northern Utah, will continue as president of the company, according to a news release. He has served in that role since succeeding his father, former Idaho governor John V. Evans, Sr., in 2014.

“Being a family-owned and employee-owned bank, we are very proud of our company and family history,” Evans III said in the release. “We are grateful to be able to serve our communities. We have remarkably talented leaders and employees working for our company and I am excited for the future.”

In the release, Evans, Jr. called Evans III’s appointment as CEO “an exciting milestone for our company and I believe his expertise and knowledge will lead the Bank to further growth while nurturing the company culture.”