The Idaho Department of Finance focus on senior financial vulnerability on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and caution Idahoans to be wary about financial exploitation.

"U.S. regulators fielded 1,320 tips and complaints, opened 605 investigations, and filed 304 enforcement actions related to senior fraud in 2021," according to the news release.

"Preventing fraud requires knowledge and vigilance from both the public and industry as scammers continue to target our senior community," Patricia Perkins, director of the financial department, said in the release.

The financial department provided eight possible signs of financial exploitation.

A new, overly protective associate or friend offering to help with financial transactions or asking for money. A caregiver or family member shows excessive interest in an older customer's finances and assets or will not leave their side to allow the customer to speak for himself/herself. Unsolicited offers via phone, email, or text promising high returns, but needing upfront cash or fee payment. New acquaintances, potential business partners, friends, or supposed government officials asking seniors to purchase gift cards, prepaid cards, or other alternative financial products. Large, uncharacteristic withdrawals or account closings without regard for fees and penalties. A customer mentions how an online friend or romantic partner is asking them to liquidate assets and send money to them personally or to an account for a "business opportunity." Sudden changes to financial documents such as wills, powers of attorney, or account beneficiaries. Frequent password reset requests or new online account access requests.

Protecting our seniors from financial exploitation is a top priority for Idaho's Securities Bureau and we're committed to providing them with the knowledge and resources they require to protect themselves," John Yaros, the securities bureau chief of the financial department, said in the release.

Contact the agency at 208-332-8000, Idaho toll free at 1-888-346-3378 or Finance.InternetMail@finance.idaho.gov if you are experiencing possible senior financial exploitation.