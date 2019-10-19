{{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Magic Valley Bowhunters will host its 2019 adult league at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the range, 691 U.S. Highway 30. All ability levels are welcome.

Vegas scoring will be in effect. Make-up scores are allowed for any missed night.

The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. Pro-rated membership is available through Dec. 31 for $12.50.

For more information, call Mark at 208-410-0440.

