TWIN FALLS — It’s time for watercoloring and cartooning. The Magic Valley Arts Council has scheduled two Tuesday events:
- Idaho Watercolor Society Second Tuesday Painting Session — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. All painters are welcome. Paint in whatever medium you like to use. Bring painting supplies, learning resources, lunch and a painting friend. For more information, go to the new society website at idahowatercolorsociety.org.
- Herrett Forum — From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Rick Allen Room of the Herrett Center for Arts & Sciences on North College Road. “Pickles” cartoon artist Brian Crane will speak about how cartoon work is done. Admission is free.
