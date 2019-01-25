TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council will present the 14th annual Brown Bag Lecture Series with the topic "Who Knew? Innovation in Industry."
The first hour-long presentation will feature Vadim Kochergin, president of Amalgamated Research LLC — ARi at noon Friday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch or order from Elevation 486 at 208-737-0486.
ARi is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amalgamated Sugar LLC. For more than 30 years, ARi has provided services and technology to processors worldwide. The company’s separation technologies serve a wide range of industries including food and sweeteners, water treatment, chemicals, renewables — both fuel and chemicals, mining and petroleum.
ARi's patented industrial scale simulated moving bed chromatographic systems have been installed worldwide since 1981. Chromatography, together with other separation processes such as ion exchange and membrane systems continue to be a major focus of product innovation.
ARi is the world leader in the research, development and implementation of fluid control using fractal technology, the company said in a statement. In 1994 ARi patented the first industrial fluid distribution systems based on fractal geometry. Since that time, the scope of applications has continued to broaden with the addition of a variety of fractal devices including mixers and reactors, aerators, distillation distributors, combustion devices and several fractal-based vessel designs.
