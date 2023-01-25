Magic Valley Arts Council film screening to bring fentanyl crisis into focus

TWIN FALLS — The scourge of fentanyl prompted Idaho to launch an online awareness campaign and spurred Gov. Brad Little to call on the state legislature to approve his request for the creation of a statewide interdiction team at the Idaho State Police.

How dire is the fentanyl crisis, not only in Idaho but across the world? The Magic Valley Arts Council will screen a film next week in Twin Falls that provides a harrowing, up-close view.

The film, set in Vancouver and titled “Love in the Time of Fentanyl,” will show Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Sligar Auditorium, Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Pl. A moderated discussion led by Randi Pedersen of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Safer Syringe Idaho program will follow the 60-minute film.

There is no admission charge. Free pizza will be served.

Set in the downtown eastside of the Canadian city, “Love in the Time of Fentanyl” is an “intimate, observational look beyond the stigma of injection drug users, revealing the courage of those facing tragedy in a neighborhood often referred to as ground zero of the overdose crisis,” according to a news release from the arts council.

“Just knowing how huge this crisis is in our country, and in the Magic Valley, is really heart-wrenching,” Melissa Crane, the art council's executive director, told the Times-News on Wednesday. “But there’s also a great deal of hope (in the film) to show there are ways to seek treatment and to guide from use.”

The film is offered by the arts council through its Indie Lens Pop-Up series featuring films from the PBS series “Independent Lens,” Crane said. It includes scenes of overdose and stories of traumatic death and loss.

Fentanyl has become an increasing danger in Idaho, where related overdose deaths doubled from 2020 to 2021, according to state officials.

Little pushed Idaho’s fight against fentanyl to the forefront in his State of the State address this month, sharing the story of Michael Stabile, a 15-year-old boy from Coeur d’Alene who was killed “almost instantly” when he took a pill that contained a lethal trace of the drug “as small as a grain of salt.”

The governor called fentanyl the “deadliest drug our society has faced.” The synthetic opioid is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as 50 times for more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

In Twin Falls last week, Little again stressed the importance of confronting the epidemic, noting the recent launch of the FentanylTakesAll.org website to help raise awareness across the state.

“Nobody’s ever seen anything like fentanyl before,” he said during a news conference at the College of Southern Idaho.

The tagline on the state’s awareness campaign website: “Fentanyl. All it takes is everything.”

For more information on the Magic Valley Arts Council’s film screening, go online to www.magicvalleyartscouncil.org or call 208-734-ARTS (2787).