Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS —The city invites the community to attend the 2019 Arbor Day Celebration at 4 p.m. Friday at Sunrise Park, 350 Madrona St. N. The National Arbor Day Foundation will present Twin Falls with the 2019 Tree City USA Award.
The celebration will mark the 21st consecutive year that the city has received this award. As part of the ceremony, volunteers from Cactus Pete’s, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Commission, and other community volunteers will plant four trees at Sunrise Park.
During the Twin Falls City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Shawn Barigar will read the proclamation declaring April 26 as Arbor Day in Twin Falls.
For more information, call the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 208-736-2265.
Burley
BURLEY — The city will hold an Arbor Day celebration at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Mountain View Elementary School, 333 W. 27th St. Fourth-grade students have written essays on “Why Trees Are Important.” Essay winners will be announced and presented with plaques.
The Tree City USA Award will be presented to Burley city officials. Smokey Bear will make a guest appearance, and his story will be presented to students. They will receive cookies and milk donated by Stoke’s Market, then go outside to plant a tree in their schoolyard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.