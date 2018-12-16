BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra will perform its annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The theme will be “Home for the Holidays.” Hometown talent Roger Turner will conduct.
Two local singing groups, Soft Touch and Harmonix, will perform along with Paul Pugh on trumpet and Megan Stoddard dancing. Traditional classics such as “Christmas Festival,” “Sleigh Ride,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Away in a Manger,” “A Festival of Carols,” selections from “The Messiah” and more will be featured.
Doug Manning will narrate, and Santa himself may visit.
