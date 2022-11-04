Magic Philharmonic Orchestra set to perform fall concert on Nov. 10

BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting its fall concert Nov. 10.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. with conductor Brett Barker at the King fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave.

People with all types of musical preferences will enjoy the music of classical artists Mozart, Bach and Schubert along with more recent tunes including Lord of the rings, the Greatest Showman and 76 Trombones.

The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra is comprised of 50 Mini-Cassia musicians and its in its 40th year of performing.

The Orchestra performs three concerts a year in November, December and April.

Tickets are available online at magicphilharmonic.com or at the door.