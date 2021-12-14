 Skip to main content
'Magic of the Valley' mural pays homage to the past

Mural dedication

The public gathers during a dedication for the new mural titled 'Magic of the Valley' on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Urban Renewal Agency and its Downtown Arts Subcommittee dedicated the town’s newest piece of public art Monday at the Downtown Commons, across Hansen Street from City Hall.

Boise artist Matt Sunderman painted the piece, titled “Magic of the Valley,” over a period of 18 days this past summer. The mural is about 28 feet tall and more than 40 feet wide.

“I’m really thrilled to participate and have a new piece in my portfolio, and also a new piece of public art for Twin Falls,” Sunderman said.

Sunderman said the mural was a collage of images representing the area and its history, from pioneer agrarian roots to contemporary recreational pastimes of today.

The most prominent image in the mural is a towering pioneer woman in a bonnet. The woman is holding an ice cream cone.

“It’s kind of a tongue-in-cheek maneuver to recognize that she didn’t have these amenities when they settled, but you all do today,” Sunderman said.

Leon Smith, a member of the URA’s art subcommittee, said the group commissioned quite a bit of downtown art over the past six years, from covering utility boxes with art to murals.

“It’s been an eventful six years,” Smith said. “We’re tapering out now.”

The subcommittee’s funding terminates at the end of 2022, and with only $12,000 left in the budget, Smith says the group’s objectives will be small and few for the next year.

“It’s been a pleasure doing this for this length of time,” Smith said. “I think we’ve done some good things in the downtown area.”

