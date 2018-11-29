Try 1 month for 99¢
Magic Mud Art Sale

The College of Southern Idaho Magic Mud Art Sale is today, Friday and Saturday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Bring on the pottery.

The College of Southern Idaho will host its Magic Mud Art Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Student Union Building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.

Enjoy unique and original pottery from local artists. Part of the proceeds will go to the CSI Art Club.

