TWIN FALLS — Bring on the pottery.
The College of Southern Idaho will host its Magic Mud Art Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Student Union Building, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Enjoy unique and original pottery from local artists. Part of the proceeds will go to the CSI Art Club.
