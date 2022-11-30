 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Mountain Resort to open Dec. 10 for ski season

Magic Mountain Ski Resort close to opening

Owner Gary Miller checks out the snow pack Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Magic Mountain Ski Resort in the South Hills south of Kimberly.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

More area ski resorts have opened as southern Idaho receives additional snow.

Next up is Magic Mountain Ski Resort, south of Hansen, which will open for the season Dec. 10, following Sun Valley Resort on Thanksgiving Day and Pomerelle Ski Area near Albion on Nov. 18.

Owner Gary Miller said recently that ski resort staff had the ski lift in working order, and is hoping for a good snow year.

More white stuff will be falling soon: The Weather Channel said there’s an excellent chance of snow Thursday and Sunday.

Early opening: Pomerelle opens on Friday

The ski resort also offers a tubing hill.

Soldier Mountain Ski Resort, near Fairfield, said its Magic Carpet and tubing hill will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There is a “Pray For Snow” event at 5 p.m. Saturday at the resort, that will include bonfires to make “sacrifices,” music, food, cash bar and games.

