Madrona Street closes Nov. 1 for road reconstruction, sidewalk completion

TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city have been constructing a new sidewalk, ADA ramps, as well as curb and gutter on the west side of Madrona Street, between Falls Avenue and Bitterroot Drive.

Beginning Tuesday, REG Contracting will close Madrona Street, north of Falls Avenue, to through traffic to allow reconstruction of Madrona Street.

The newly installed sidewalk connects existing sidewalk on Madrona Street, which serves a number of student pedestrians walking to Sawtooth Elementary School, Twin Falls High School and the City Pool.

During reconstruction, vehicle traffic will be detoured around the project area on Madrona Street and pedestrian traffic will be directed to the east side of Madrona Street to the existing sidewalk. The road is expected to be reopened Nov. 16.

Questions regarding the project should be directed to REG Contracting at 208-212-8505.