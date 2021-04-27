 Skip to main content
Madrona Street closed at Falls Avenue for roadwork
Road work sign
Elko Daily Free Press file

TWIN FALLS — City crews closed Madrona Street near the intersection of Falls Avenue Tuesday as part of street signal work.

Valley gutters help channel heavy storm water away from intersections and into storm drain systems. In addition to signal work, the city recently completed improvements to the sidewalk in the area, and will now replace the deteriorating valley gutter. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 7.

Both north- and south-bound lanes will be closed on Madrona Street north of the intersection with Falls Avenue. Vehicles should avoid the intersection if possible. Northbound traffic on Madrona Street should use Locust Avenue or Mountain View Drive. Detour signs will help drivers navigate the closure.

