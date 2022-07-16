TIMES-NEWS
The Lynch Foundation donates $200,000 to charities after Shaylon Schafer Golf Benefit.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Lynch Foundation donates $200,000 to charities after Shaylon Schafer Golf Benefit.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
A 10-acre fire Saturday in Rock Creek Canyon in the South Hills destroyed structures and dozens of old cars 12 miles south of Hansen.
BOISE — The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention, which started Thursday in Twin Falls, including o…
“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse.” Rupert Police Department Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.
TWIN FALLS — Dozens of protesters showed up Friday to voice their opposition to the reversal of Roe v. Wade with bold signs and loud chants. T…
A fire in Rock Creek Canyon on Saturday in the South Hills was contained by 8 p.m.
Opinion: On Tuesday, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol held a hearing delving into the role of far-right paramilitary organizations in the attempt to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election. Focusing on groups, including the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and Three Percenters, who were involved in the 2021 attempted insurrection, the hearings presented compelling evidence of significant coordination between these groups, as well as awareness within the Trump administration of their plans.
Congratulations to these families!
“When I announced the after-school program, I had more kids sign up than I could take,” West Minico Middle School Teacher Brandi Milliron said. “These kids did a fantastic job and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Three days of committee meetings, workshops and party business kicked off Thursday at the 2022 Idaho Republican Party Convention at the College of Southern Idaho.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.