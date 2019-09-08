HAILEY — For years, locals have enjoyed soaking in the dozens of hot springs scattered throughout central Idaho. Historian and author John Lundin will talk about the rise and fall of Wood River Valley hot springs resorts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St.
As the number of miners and businesses swelled in the 1880s, two of the largest endeavors developed into commercial resorts complete with pools, hotels, dance halls and other amenities. Tourists and locals alike flocked to Guyer Hot Springs along Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum and Hailey Hot Springs at the mouth of Democrat Gulch near Hailey.
“It’s remarkable that these magnificent resorts have simply vanished from the landscape,” adult program specialist Kristin Fletcher said in a statement, “John will help us journey back in time, using historic images and sharing stories of these popular resorts which drew tourists decades before Sun Valley Resort was created.”
Lundin has lectured extensively about Wood River Valley history. He is the author of the award winning “Early Skiing on Snoqualmie Pass” and is writing two books based on the lives of his relatives who moved to the Wood River Valley in 1881.
Lundin’s presentation is part of a series of lectures highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley. They commemorates the library’s year-long centennial celebration. For more information about this and other talks, call 208-788-2036 or go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
