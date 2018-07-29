Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Luma 2

Luma performing a light show.

 COURTESY PHOTO

HAILEY — Luma: Art in Darkness will hold auditions from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Grange Hall, 609 S. Third Ave., Hailey.

The group is seeking trained dancers with good eye-hand coordination — 21 years and older — for paid positions in an international touring production.

Rehearsals will begin Aug. 7.

Learn more by watching the video at Lumatheater.com.

For more information, call 702-274-8788, or send a resume to lumalightshow@gmail.com.

Luma: Art in Darkness is in its 21st year, having played over 300 performing art centers in 44 states. It has appeared on five continents in 15 countries.

