TWIN FALLS — The South Central Community Action Partnership is seeking applicants to serve as an elected low-income representative for Twin Falls, Minidoka, Cassia and northern counties; a private sector representative in Minidoka and Cassia counties is also needed. Applicants must reside or work within an associated county.
The low-income representative must be either income-eligible and aware of the problems affecting low-income families or currently working with low-income families and be willing to speak up for the agency’s mission: “To provide a wide range of support services in an effort to improve the quality of life for people with an economic disadvantage.”
The private sector representative must be from private social agencies, private educational institutions or constituencies of the low-income who are concerned with specific problems and other private organizations within the community.
To get an application to participate on the board of directors, call 1-800-627-1733 or visit the Twin Falls SCCAP office at 550 Washington St. S., Twin Falls.
Applications and letters of interest must be returned by Oct. 22. Mail to SCCAP, P.O. Box 531, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0531, or FAX to 208-733-9355.
Low-income participants are encouraged to vote for their representative of choice from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at the SCCAP office.
