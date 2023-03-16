A Love’s Travel Stop is expected to open in Jackpot, Nevada, this summer.

The 9,000-square-foot travel stop is expected to employ 30 to 40 people, spokesperson Brett Dawson told the Times-News in an email.

The parking lot will include spots for 44 trucks and 38 cars, and the facility will feature a Subway restaurant, fresh food, snacks, and restrooms along with a Mobile to Go Zone, selling some of the latest technologies from Bluetooth gadgets to CB radios.

Jackpot is a good fit for Love’s, Dawson said, and will offer easy access for customers.

It typically costs from $10 million to $15 million for Love's to build a truck stop, Dawson said.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores has 600 truck stops and convenience stores in 42 states. In 2020, the chain opened its largest facility ever in Bliss that has parking for 115 trucks.

There is also a Love’s Travel Stop in Heyburn.