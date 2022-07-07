Louisiana family struck by car while cycling identified

TWIN FALLS — Members of a Louisiana family who were struck by a car Monday on U.S. Highway 93 have been identified.

The Ruston Daily Leader reported that Daniel and Beth Huey were riding a tandem bicycle with their two children in tow in a small trailer 7 miles north of Jackpot, Nevada, when they were struck from behind by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man driving a 2013 Infiniti M56.

Beth Huey and son, Paul, were killed. Daniel Huey and daughter, Faith, survived but are recovering in a hospital, the Daily Leader said. The condition of the man and his daughter is unknown.

Daniel Huey is the organist at Temple Baptist Church in Ruston and is also an assistant professor of Music Theory at Grambling State University. Beth Huey was accomplished as a flute player and joined in with her husband during many musical numbers at the church.

Reggie Bridges, senior pastor at Temple Baptist Church said the family had become a big part of the church.

“Whether through Beth’s radiant smile or through Daniel’s worshipful music, we have been encouraged by them,” Bridges told the Daily Leader. “We now grieve with the Hueys as they experience unimaginable loss, and we pray that the God of all comfort will strengthen them. We especially ask the Father to bring healing to Daniel and Faith in these moments.”

Temple minister of music Jeremy Asher told the Leader that the Huey family were frequent bicycle travelers, often making trips around Ruston by bike and had dreamed of cycling across the United States to visit each parish.

“Since the Huey family moved to Ruston in 2020, my family and I have grown to love both Daniel and Beth, and their precious children,” Asher told the Leader. “As much as we admire their vast musical talents, their kind-hearted friendship and hospitality is what endeared us to them even more.”