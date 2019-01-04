BOISE — A few lottery players in Twin Falls are having a run of good luck.
A ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched the number to win the $1 million Mega Millions jackpot. The winning number of the Thursday night draw is 220063.
“There are over 7,300 prize winning tickets in this year’s Raffle. We strongly encourage everyone who played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle to check their tickets carefully for winners,” said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson in a statement. “All players holding Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets should sign the back and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.”
Two tickets Thursday night also won $10,000; one was sold in Twin Falls County and the other in Canyon County. The ticket numbers are 061265 and 141159.
Players have 180 days from last night's drawing to claim their winnings. The $1,000,000 prize, the two $10,000 prizes, and the $1,000 prizes must be claimed at Idaho Lottery Headquarters in Boise.
To check for winning numbers, visit idaholottery.com, call the winning numbers hotline at 208-334-4656, use the Idaho Lottery’s mobile Check-a-Ticket app or visit an Idaho Lottery retail location.
