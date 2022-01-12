 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Twin Falls County

Mega Millions prize climbs to $667M, nation's 3rd largest

This July 1, 2016, file photo shows Mega Millions lottery tickets on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. 

 AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File

BOISE — A lottery ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Million draw and is worth $2 million.

The winning numbers were 14, 17, 18, 21, 27 and the Megaball was 9. The ticket includes the Multiplier.

"We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a statement. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!"

Including the $2 million winning ticket, there were over 3,100 winning Mega Millions tickets in Idaho from Tuesday's draw.

The Idaho Lottery also encourages everyone to sign the back of their tickets immediately and prior to presenting them for payment.

The $2 million winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise, either by mail or in person.

