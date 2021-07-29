 Skip to main content
Lottery ticket worth $150,000 sold in Twin Falls County
Lottery ticket worth $150,000 sold in Twin Falls County

Powerball soars to $800 million as states see strong sales

BOISE — An Idaho Lottery ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched the first five numbers and the Powerball number of Wednesday night's $185.7 million Powerball draw and is worth $150,000.

The ticket includes PowerPlay. The winning numbers are 25, 30, 53, 59, 60 and the Powerball was 5. The PowerPlay multiplier was 3.

"We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in Thursday a statement. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball, plus has PowerPlay, which turns what would have been a $50,000 winner into a $150,000 winner!"

Beginning on Aug. 23, all Powerball tickets in Idaho will include PowerPlay. PowerPlay multiplies non-jackpot winning tickets 2, 3, 4, 5, or ten times, depending on the number randomly selected before the draw.

Including the $150,000 winning ticket there were over 4,100 winning Powerball tickets in Idaho from last night's draw.

The Idaho Lottery also encourages everyone to sign the back of their tickets immediately and prior to presenting them for payment.

The $150,000 winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise, either by mail or in person.

Here's why lucky numbers could be hurting your (already slim) lotto chances.
