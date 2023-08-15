Cassia County Fair & Rodeo organizers say the event is more than a gathering of rides, animals and cotton candy. It’s one of the county’s most cherished and celebrated events, where new memories are made and old memories are shared.

This year’s theme is “Country Fans & Cattle Brands,” and the fair is underway, with one of country music’s best-loved artists, Craig Morgan, and locally grown star EllieMae taking the stage Saturday night.

The second night of the adrenaline-packed Motor Rodeo takes place Tuesday, and riders — some on two wheels, others on four — will navigate challenging obstacle courses and perform daring maneuvers.

A parade takes to the streets at 10:30 Wednesday morning, led by grand marshals Dr. Tom and Irene Blayney. Immediately after graduating from Colorado State University in 1964, Tom Blayney began his practice at Burley Veterinary Hospital. Irene worked as a registered nurse for Cassia Regional Medical Center for more than 30 years.

The P.R.C.A Ram Rodeo Series hits the arena at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Those attending are encouraged to wear purple Thursday for the Man-Up Crusade Night to create awareness about domestic violence, and wear pink on Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night for breast cancer awareness on Friday.

Buy five or more tickets to the rodeo on Friday to get the family night special and receive a 20% discount.

The Cassia County Rodeo Queen will be crowned Saturday night, when 2023 Queen Bailie Bramwell hands over the reins to Malta’s Daisy Smith, Oakley’s Tristynn Lloyd or Paul’s JaKell Hansen.

For more information, visit cassiacountyfair.com.