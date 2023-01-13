 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lose the winter blues at Cabin Fever Day

Cabin Fever Day

Cabin Fever Day lets families get out of the house for fun activities. Among Saturday's activities is free skating at Skateland in Twin Falls. 

TWIN FALLS — A lineup of activities await residents Saturday during Cabin Fever Day.

The annual event borrowed its name from the colloquial term “cabin fever,” which refers to the irritability or restlessness a person experiences when they are stuck in an isolated location for an extended period of time.

Seven locations offer events. Some are free but others are at reduced prices.

Activities in Twin Falls include the following:

  • Skateland, 2100 Kimberly Road, is offering free skating from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Rollerblade rentals are $2 and SkateMate rental is $5.
  • Bowladrome, 220 Eastland Dr., is offering bowling for $3.25 per game and $2 shoe rental per person from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Gemstone Climbing Center, 135 Fifth Ave. S., is offering a free day pass with purchase of a pass from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Success Martial Arts, 455 Main Ave. E., is offering a free introductory class for all ages and skill levels from 10 to 11 a.m.
  • City Pool, 756 Locust St. N., is offering free programs including Splash Games (ages 6 and over) from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m., Aqua Combat (ages 14 and over) from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.), Aqua Board (ages 14 and over) from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., and open swim with the Wiggletrack and the Tower from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., is offering a storywalk with hot cocoa or cider from 1 to 3 p.m., a family STEM activity — Articulated Grabbers — from 1 to 3 p.m., and a family movie at 3 p.m.
  • The Herrett Center for Arts and Science, 410 North College Road, is offering free planetarium presentations at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and free solar sessions and free reptile shows from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As the days are getting colder and the winter chill is setting in, we tend to become less active, our mental health can also suffer. Here are expert tips on how to beat the winter blues.
