Looking toward the heavens: Bruneau Dunes State Park to add second telescope in spring 2023

BRUNEAU DUNES STATE PARK — There will soon be another option for people wanting to explore the sky in Idaho, and it won’t be far from one of the existing places to do so.

Bruneau Dunes State Park is working on plans to build a second telescope. It’s expected to open in spring 2023.

Although the project is still in its infancy, the second telescope will likely be about 100 yards from the first one.

The first telescope was installed between 1999 and 2000, about a year after the first observatory opened in 1998. Originally three telescopes were to be installed at the Steele Reese Education Center site, but only the one standing today was built.

“This new telescope, that was part of Gov. (Brad) Little’s ‘Building Idaho’s Future’ bill that just came out recently and I know that $950,000 was allocated here to the park to put in this second telescope, which is kind of a continuation of that original three-telescope project or dream,” Park Manager Bryce Bealba said.

The second telescope is not going to be the same as the first or even look like the original building, Bealba said. It’ll be a modern telescope and sit in a clam shell housing, where the whole dome will roll back when opened.