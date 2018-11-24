HANSEN — Now that the Christmas season has arrived, a longtime tradition is back — a massive, elaborate lights display that brightens up the South Hills.
The display, known as “Royland,” spans about three acres next to Rock Creek General Store in Hansen. Lights are on from dusk until midnight every night from Thanksgiving through Christmas — and maybe until New Year’s Day, depending on the weather.
Crews started putting up Christmas lights in September. Typically, the display includes as many as 500,000 lights, but coming up with an accurate estimate is tough.
“Oh my heavens, I couldn’t even begin to tell you how many lights,” Rock Creek General Store manager Paul Brady said Friday. “Lots. It’s beyond crazy.”
Typically, the display draws up to 100,000 visitors each year. Hansen couple Roy and Sam Wojcik started the project and it gradually grew over the decades. In 2013, they moved the display from their house to their business, Rock Creek General Store.
There aren’t any major changes planned this year for the lights display. “It’s still just a real nice display,” Brady said.
There are a few things to keep in mind if you’re planning to visit: A gravel loop around the lights display is open to visitors on foot or by car. Visitors should dress warmly. Admission is free.
If it’s pouring rain, it’s difficult to keep the lights on. And if you’re planning to visit, Brady said, be careful driving on the roads getting to Rock Creek General Store.
So how did the lights display get started? The Wojcik’s used to put up Christmas lights at their home in Hansen. When they moved to the South Hills, their son — who was born on Christmas Day more than 40 years ago — insisted they continue the tradition.
Over time, the number of lights and complexity of the display continued to grow. Now, it’s a holiday tradition that draws thousands of people to the South Hills.
