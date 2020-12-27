CJ Pierson, 8, waits for her aunt to drive by to pick up her diploma in parade-like fashion Monday evening, May 18, 2020, at Twin Falls High School in Idaho.
Fire chief Les Kenworthy shows how tight the bays are for their trucks Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Station 1 in Twin Falls. With doors open there should still be at least three feet of room to move through.
Law enforcement holds a position on the roof of the John W. Roper Auditorium during a lockdown Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.
Jaci Calderon sheds a tear during a vigil organized by the Culture For Change Foundation on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020, at Twin Falls City Park in Idaho.
In 90 degree heat, outdoor enthusiast Jared Macfarlane hikes atop North America's tallest freestanding sand dune Monday afternoon, July 20, 2020, at Bruneau Dunes State Park in Idaho.
TIMES-NEWS
While news of the new coronavirus and the presidential election dominated the wires in 2020, they were not the only stories in the Magic Valley. Here's a look back at a few things that happened in the valley:
January
In January, Suzanne Hawkins became the new mayor in Twin Falls. She was elected after a close 4-3 City Council vote, edging out Councilwoman Nikki Boyd.
Also in January, Chris Talkington retired after 28 years on the Twin Falls City Council. He was also the mayor from 1982 to 1984.
February
Tim Pond of Buhl was quarantined at Travis Air Force Base, after being quarantined in Tokyo Bay on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where 355 passengers tested positive for the new coronavirus. Pond left in January for a two-week cruise to Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam.
The September 2019 disappearances of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his 17-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, mesmerized the nation. Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, disappeared after being questioned about the children. The mother of the two Rexburg children was arrested in February in Hawaii.
March
Twin Falls county and city officials declared a state of emergency in response to the virus and Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
A large earthquake struck central Idaho. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 6.5 temblor was centered about 22 miles northwest of Stanley.
April
A staggering 3,497 Magic Valley workers filed for unemployment during a two-week stretch from March 15 to 28. Eighty unemployment claims were filed between March 8 and 14 in the Magic Valley. Between March 22 and 28 there were 2,420 claims, an increase of 2,925%.
Many Magic Valley dairy farmers, and farmers across the U.S., had to dump milk mostly because coronavirus-caused restaurant closures have decimated dairy demand. About a third of processed milk products go to restaurants.
May
Idaho held an entirely mail-in primary for the first time as the state worked to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Officials said 320,000 ballots were requested and mailed out.
Hundreds of Magic Valley seniors graduated in May, despite fears that social-distancing protocols could ruin traditional commencement ceremonies. From Oakley to Wendell, seniors paraded through their hometowns while families, friends and neighbors lined the streets, cheering them on.
Senior Cinthia Gastelum Cruz rides on a car roof to pick up her diploma Thursday evening during graduation at Jerome High School in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Freshman Brooklyn Rodgers leads a chant after practice Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho. Brooklyn was born with Trisomy 4p, a chromosomal anomaly that has stunted her growth both physically and mentally. Brooklyn's mother, Sarah Rodgers, said she's overjoyed to see how much the other girls include Brooklyn with the team. 'This is one thing that I feel she is able to fulfill doing that is “normal”, whatever normal may be,' Rodgers says. 'Normal to us is just a setting on the washing machine, but this is a normal thing that people do. To see the girls include her and accept her for who she is, it's really amazing.'
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
June
Authorities found the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and his sister, Tylee Ryan, in June on the Rexburg property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, a few weeks after the kids were last seen in September 2019. Chad Daybell, 52, later pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains.
Rupert celebrated the restoration of the Historic Wilson Theatre. Over time, the theater lost much of its charm, and at one point, the building faced demolition. The town pulled together to rescue the theater, which, in turn, saved the town.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
July
The new president of the College of Southern Idaho is an experienced college administrator and former policy advisor in Congress. L. Dean Fisher took over as the school’s fifth president, replacing Jeff Fox on July 1.
Dozens of new laws passed during the 2020 legislative session went into effect, including one that bans the use of handheld mobile electronic devices for Idaho drivers. The new law applies to cars idling in traffic but not to those lawfully parked.
August
Idaho’s new coronavirus cases average dropped to 433.3 per day and the state’s test positivity percentage has declined four straight weeks. It was at 9.9% for Aug. 2-15.
A judge in August ruled there was enough evidence against Chad Daybell, 52, to go to trial after the bodies of his new wife's two children were found buried on his Rexburg property. The bizarre case involving doomsday beliefs and the deaths of several people linked to the couple has attracted national headlines. Daybell pleaded not guilty.
September
The Badger Fire grew to 28,000 acres as dry conditions, high temperatures and high winds prompted a fire weather watch. Officials told people in the Rock Creek area to prepare to evacuate. Emergency alerts blared on cellphones when the fire had grown to 42,345 acres as officials ordered mandatory evacuations. The fire eventually claimed nearly 100,000 acres.
Scott Soletti, United State Forest Service district wildlife biologist, talks about restoration efforts while a tree masticator works in the background Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the Sawtooth National Forest in Cassia County south of Oakley.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
October
A Twin Falls man who twice ran for Idaho governor and ran for county sheriff was charged in the 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews, a 12-year-old girl whose remains were uncovered in July 2019 by an excavation crew working field east of La Salle, Colorado. Steve Pankey, 69, was arrested at his second home in Meridian. A grand jury indicted Pankey on charges including first-degree murder after deliberation and second-degree kidnapping.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic rapidly worsened in Idaho. Gov. Brad Little announced that the state will go backward and re-enter Stage 3 of its Idaho Rebounds plan, with a few modifications. The main repercussion of this move is that the limit on indoor gatherings reverts to 50 people or less, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25% capacity.
November
In local election news, Heyburn voted to recall its mayor, Magic Valley state Legislature incumbents won easily and Republican Jim Risch retained his Idaho Senate seat. Voters returned Brent Reinke to Twin Falls District 1 commissioner’s seat and the Idaho Legislature got even redder with GOP wins in purple districts.
The Idaho Supreme Court announced that Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Burdick will step down as chief justice at the end of his current term on Dec. 31. Burdick will remain on the court as vice chief justice. Justice G. Richard Bevan will take over duties as the chief justice on Jan. 1.
December
As Idaho's death toll due to COVID-19 reached more than 1,000 early in December, a hospital in eastern Idaho began inoculating health care workers with a very limited number of initial doses of Pfizer’s newly approved COVID-19 vaccine, signaling what could be the beginning of the end for the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg became the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho.
Eric Smallwood returned to town four years ago and to find Twin Falls lacking venues for live music and other entertainment. He is now on a mission to fill this void. During a Twin Falls City Council meeting late in the month, Smallwood pitched his idea of turning a portion of Rock Creek Canyon near Blue Lakes Boulevard into an amphitheater that could host events of up to 5,000 people.
Hiking the Magic Valley, Pillar Falls
Two jumpers deploy their chutes after leaping off the I.B. Perrine Bridge on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Jumpers come from all over the world to jump off the bridge, it's the only place in America where no permit is needed to BASE jump creating an entire cottage industry in the county's hub.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Speed dating, a public policy roundtable with legislative candidates
Representative Linda Wright Hartgen (R) shares a laugh during 'Speed Dating, a public policy roundtable with the legislative candidates' on Wednesday evening, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. With low attendance those that showed up had plenty of one-on-one time with the candidates.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hairstyling for a cause
Volunteer hairstylist Becky Webb chats with Eloise Martin while doing her hair Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Parke View Care and Rehabilitation Center in Burley, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Class of 2020, Jerome High School
Senior Cinthia Gastelum Cruz rides on a car roof to pick up her diploma Thursday evening during graduation at Jerome High School in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Structure fire near Hagerman
Fire crews respond to a structure fire Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020, near Hagerman, Idaho. The fire burned a shed and a boat, the Hagerman Fire Protection District said. The Buhl and Wendell fire departments also responded.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The loss of a loved one due to COVID-19
Pastor Maria Fernandez weeps while talking about her husband Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at El Buen Samaritano in Burley. Rogelio Fernandez Sr. died due to complications with COVID-19 in August.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Pianist partakes in virtual music competition
Pianist Andrew Coleman plays music for a video he's making Monday evening, July 13, 2020, at Bass Lake in Jerome County. The video is part of a virtual music competition created by Ray Chen, a masterful violinist.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A message from the pastor
With an in-person congregation replaced by a laptop, Priest Michael Habib leads church service by livestreaming it Friday, April 3, 2020, at St. Ignatius Orthodox Christian Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. Habib said, '“It is very unnatural to be out of church this time.'
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Young America's Foundation
Aiden McFarland, 14, kneels by thousands of U.S. flags Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls, Idaho. McFarland raised money for the flags during registration and installed them out front of the school this morning. According to Young America's Foundation website, the iconic displays made up of 2,977 American flags—one for each innocent life taken—bring schools, communities, and individuals together to pay tribute and continue our promise to “never forget”.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Birthday parade
Lillie Fabela holds a balloon during a birthday parade for family member Trudy March (not shown) who turned 78 on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Birthday parades have become common in America during the COVID-10 pandemic.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
State of the State address, 2020
Gov. Brad Little points out the Idaho Teacher of the Year for 2020, Stacie Lawler, during the State of the State address Monday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2020, at the state Capitol building in downtown Boise.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
Taking a look at English language programs
First-grader Giovanni emphatically shows his spelling prowess while Ronaldo, left, and Aritzy, right, look on during Shawn Silva's English language class Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, at Jefferson Elementary School in Jerome, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hiking Idaho, Bruneau Dunes State Park
In 90 degree heat, outdoor enthusiast Jared Macfarlane hikes atop North America's tallest freestanding sand dune Monday afternoon, July 20, 2020, at Bruneau Dunes State Park in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
COVID-19 Precautions at Boys and Girls Club
Kids work on notes in the conference room Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Living Nativity of Twin Falls
Actors play Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus during a live nativity Monday night, Dec. 14, 2020, on the Moffitt property in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
First day of the Twin Falls County Fair
Zoey Watson, 3, walks around the fair with her parents Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Swimming at Dierkes Lake
Longtime swimmer Billy Cook talks about his love of open water swimming Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A vigil for George Floyd and others
Jaci Calderon sheds a tear during a vigil organized by the Culture For Change Foundation on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020, at Twin Falls City Park in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Bull Moose talks industry, bikes
Co-owner Chris Cawthra talks about the industry while repairing bikes Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Bull Moose Bicycle in downtown Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Keeping in touch
Evelyn Murray, 102, talks to her daughter Midge Bartosovsky by phone and reflected in the window of her residence Thursday, May 21, 2020, at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Livestock at the Cassia County Fair
Kaden Ramsey shows his cow during the Cassia County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Burley.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
U.S. coin inventory low
The Federal Reserve recently established a U.S. Coin Task Force to look into the low coin inventory caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo taken Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Released in 2020, the National Park of American Samoa Quarter features a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Law Enforcement tools
Police officer J.P. O'Donnell controls one of the departments drones during a demonstration Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls, Idaho. Published Jan. 9, 2020. (Published in January, 2020)
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
No Mask Mandates Rally
In front of a local mural, the public attends a No Mask Mandates rally before the city council meeting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the downtown commons in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Stocking trout in Lake Cleveland
Daniel Anta, with Idaho Fish and Game unleashes around 1,000 rainbow trout into Lake Cleveland Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BLM releases 11 horses back into the wild
The Bureau of Land Management released 11 wild horses Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, into the Saylor Creek Herd Management Area south of Glenns Ferry, Idaho. Herd estimates are to be at about 50 horses. Due to breeding, this wild horse herd should be thinned out every four years.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course
Dance Force, from Burley, performs during the Lights and Lasers at Canyon Springs Golf Course event Thursday night, Sept. 24, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. The event was moved to Canyon Springs in hopes of encouraging more social distancing.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Restoration continues after South Hills Badger Fire
Scott Soletti, United State Forest Service district wildlife biologist, talks about restoration efforts while a tree masticator works in the background Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the Sawtooth National Forest in Cassia County south of Oakley.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
In remembrance of Andre Golay
Jerome junior Joseph Stevenson hands out roses to those that showed up in remembrance of Andre Golay Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Hundreds drove past Golay's home to pay their respects and give the family roses.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
City Council considers mask mandate
Wearing her mask incorrectly, mayor Suzanne Hawkins addresses the council during the city council meeting Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. The council voted to draw up a mask mandate to vote on in a future meeting.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls seniors graduate
CJ Pierson, 8, waits for her aunt to drive by to pick up her diploma in parade-like fashion Monday evening, May 18, 2020, at Twin Falls High School in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Tiny house winner
Ariella Lara, 3, looks down at her great aunt while hanging out in the tiny house her great aunt and uncle won in a raffle Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Heyburn, Idaho. Minico High School students helped build the tiny house as part of their curriculum.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
City Council to consider apartment complex downtown
A sign is laid out during the city council meeting Monday evening, June 8, 2020, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls, Idaho. The council decided against allowing two five story apartments to be built next to the city park within the historic district after the planning and zoning committee had recommended the buildings be built.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Checking out Chromebooks
Cheri McKenzie, principal, helps families check out Chromebooks Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls, Idaho. Students are expected to continue learning through online classwork.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Livestock at the Cassia County Fair
Emree Larson, with the Oakley FFA, shears her lamb during the Cassia County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Burley, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Cooking culturally: Iran - Persian fish and rice
An eggplant arraignment is set out for dinner Friday evening, April 17, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. (This is part of a culturally cooking project, where the photographer is recreating recipes from refugee sources in the area.)
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Rupert's 4th of July Celebration
Fireworks explode over the Wilson Theater during the fireworks display by Rupert City Fire and Rescue on Tuesday night, June 30, 2020, at Rupert Square in Rupert, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hitting the Snake River
A young woman jumps into the Snake River while being recorded by friends Friday evening, May 22, 2020, at Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fire chief talks shop
Fire chief Les Kenworthy shows how tight the bays are for their trucks Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Station 1 in Twin Falls. With doors open there should still be at least three feet of room to move through.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A vigil for George Floyd and others
Winnie Mwende Christensen speaks during a vigil she helped organize on behalf of the Culture For Change Foundation on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020, at Twin Falls City Park in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lockdown at Twin Falls High
Law enforcement holds a position on the roof of the John W. Roper Auditorium during a lockdown Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
All in a day's work
Immigrant Irene Roman Molina works on a water line Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, west of Buhl, Idaho. Molina found work in the Magic Valley through the H-2A temporary agricultural worker program, which allows U.S. producers to bring in foreign employees for seasonal farm jobs.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
St. Luke's Magic Valley
Donned in personal protective equipment, medical personnel work Monday afternoon, March 23, 2020, outside of St. Luke's Magic Valley's quick care entrance in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hiking the Magic Valley, Ross Falls
A tourist uses a selfie stick to record himself on the edge of the Snake River Canyon Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020, near the Visitor Center in Twin Falls. Tourism is Idaho's third largest industry and has taken a beating due to COVID-19.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Neighborhood reading
Mayar Mohamed, 7, reads the book she just made while Dickiesue Cates, a literacy paraeducator at Rock Creek Elementary School, looks on in the background Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Cates decided to invite the neighborhood children over to her front yard to learn while being away from school and decided to continue the practice through the summer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A vigil for George Floyd and others
Hundreds gather to listen and honor the fallen during a vigil organized by the Culture For Change Foundation on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020, at Twin Falls City Park in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce's 'Extra Mile Award'
Liyah Babayan, owner of Ooh La La!, receives the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce's 'Extra Mile Award' with her daughter, Angeli Babayan, front, and her parents, background, while at work Thursday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Coronavirus survivor
Cole Lickley and his horse Chica pause for a portrait Thursday evening, May 28, 2020, in Jerome County. Lickley, son of Rep. Laurie Lickley survived COVID-19, but is still feeling some effects from the virus.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Refugee Life - Birthday Bash
Samer Al Zohiry embraces his son Burgess Al Zohiry, 5, during his birthday party Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at home in Twin Falls. (Published in January, 2020)
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
1A/2A All Stars basketball game
North's Head Coach Acey Shaw, from Dietrich, shakes hands with opposing players after the 1A/2A All Stars game Tuesday night, March 10, 2020, at Shoshone High School in Idaho. Dietrich basketball coach Acey Shaw, stricken by a rare bovine disease in 2011, led his Lady Blue Devils to five straight championship games will be headed to retirement. Readers may remember him in one of ESPN's E:60 shows.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Let the beet drop
Cody Barrie, right, and Haylee Fries, left, celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert, Idaho. The event featured life music, food, a beer garden and a beet drop at midnight to ring in the new year.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Oakley seniors receive their diplomas
Darby Koziol takes a seat in the back of her family's pickup truck as she waits for the start of the senior parade Monday, May 18, 2020, in Oakley, Idaho. Due to coronavirus safety regulations, graduation plans had to be altered to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Graduates paraded through town before heading to the high school football stadium to receive their diplomas.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Dumping milk
Ricky Jones, operations manager at Magic Valley Quality Milk Transport, walks out the door as 4,100 gallons of milk pour down the drain Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Azevedo Family Dairy in Buhl, Idaho. With restaurants across the country closed, milk processors have lost a significant chunk of their market, leaving dairy farmers with no one to take their milk. 'It's hard to watch that go down the drain,' Owner Richard Azevedo says.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Aquaculture industry takes a hit with coronavirus closures
Fish Culturist Luis Carmona scoops nets of market-ready tilapia out of the raceway Thursday, June 18, 2020, at First Ascent Fish Farm in Buhl, Idaho. Because of the decrease in buyers, First Ascent has had to scale back their twice-a-week shipments by half, a margin of about 1,000 pounds of live fish.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
Bureau of Land Management firefighters work to douse hot spots as they try to control the Drops Fire Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone, Idaho. The fire lasted for four days and burned 3,827 acres.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Classic Cruise By brings cheer to care facilities
A woman sporting a colorful face mask drives by Heritage Assisted Living on Saturday, April 11, 2020, during the Twin Falls Classic Cruise by in Twin Falls, Idaho. Dozens of car enthusiasts gathered to parade their vehicles past care facilities for elderly patients to enjoy.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Lighthouse teacher parade
A student holds a sign for her teacher during a drive-thru parade Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls, Idaho. Teachers from kindergarten to 5th grade lined the parking lot while holding signs to let students know they were thinking of them during the state wide stay-home order in response to the spreading rates of the coronavirus.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Freedom is the Cure
A woman who wished not to be identified by name sits next to her Recall Governor Little sign Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, during the Freedom is the Cure rally at Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. About 100 people gathered to talk about mask mandates, abortion laws, the public education system and other freedom related issues.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Surviving the coronavirus
Clockwise from front, Charles, Rachel, Holly, Donald and Georgia Sherbeck pose for a portrait Saturday, May 23, 2020, at their home in Heyburn. Donald "Wayne" Sherbeck, along with his niece Georgia and his daughter Rachel, were all diagnosed with the coronavirus and forced to quarantine at home. “I think it damaged my lungs,” Donald Sherbeck said. “I have asthma anyway but I’m having more problems than before. I’m still suffering now. I have more shortness of breath and I think it’s permanent.”
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus Aide Amanda Sitter stores boxes of packed lunches that will be delivered to students Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Middle School in Jerome, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Sip N' Cycling through town
Connie Fries, center, races to throw her hands in the air to see who drinks at a stop sign Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, on the Sip N' Cycle in Twin Falls, Idaho. Stop sign races are one of several drinking games aboard the party bike. The Sip N' Cycle is the first party bike to open in Twin Falls. Participants sit at an elevated bar and peddle power the 15-person bicycle as they hop from bar to bar. The vehicle also has an electric mode it can switch into when peddling becomes too difficult for the participants.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Graduating at Kimberly High School
Valedictorian Audrey Cluff speaks during her commencement ceremony Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Kimberly High School in Kimberly, Idaho. The original graduation ceremony was scheduled for May but had to be postponed due to coronavirus closures and social distancing requirements.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A senior year of social distancing
Filer High School senior Mikayle Meyer poses for a portrait outside her home in Filer, Idaho. Meyer, like all graduates in Idaho, had her senior year disrupted by the coronavirus. Statewide stay-at-home orders altered many of the graduation plans. Meyer is one of 86 Magic Valley students photographed on their doorstep as part of the "Senior year of social distancing" project.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A senior year of social distancing
Buhl High School senior Zarrah Alcazar poses for a portrait outside her home in Buhl, Idaho. Alcazar, like all graduates in Idaho, had her senior year disrupted by the coronavirus. Statewide stay-at-home orders altered many of the graduation plans. Alcazar is one of 86 Magic Valley students photographed on their doorstep as part of the "Senior year of social distancing" project.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Glen Dilworth works on a racing boat
Glen Dilworth manufactures parts for racing boats Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his workshop in Burley, Idaho. After not finding what he needed to increase the speed and handling of his boat, Dilworth began designing and manufacturing his own parts. Now, his jet boat parts have been setting world records for 30 years.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Manager Josh Crandall, of North Side Bus Co., hands Lead Teacher Amanda Dugger lunches for her students Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jerome Little Tigers Preschool and Daycare in Jerome, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Helping Hands works to keep their doors open
Pastor Tony Lopez gives a tour of a vacant room Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Helping Hands Christian Center in Burley, Idaho. The nonprofit ministry offers residential coeducational classes and counseling for addicts, along with help for people who find themselves homeless or are just lost and hurting. Lopez opened the doors to the center shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Since then, he has been unable to fully renovate the center or outreach to many in need. With funding for the program reliant on donations and their adult work program, the state-wide shutdown has halted most of their revenue, forcing Lopez to spend $80,000 of their savings to keep the place running. “We’re hurting and talking about shutting the doors,” Lopez said.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vigil for J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Jasmin Harrell, right, holds a lit candle during a vigil to honor J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls, Idaho. Vallow, 7, and Ryan, 17, have been missing since September 2019. Their bodies were discovered on June 9 at the property of their mother's husband, Chad Daybell.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Protesting mandatory masks
Bianca Thompson holds a No Mask Mandate sign during a protest against mandatory mask requirements Wednesday, July 15, 2020, outside the South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls, Idaho. At the request of hospital leaders, the South Central Public Health District board met to discuss mandatory masks in public. The board voted against the mandate in a 5-2 decision.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Remembering 9/11
Cliff Lockhart, director of the Magic Valley Pow/Mia Awareness Association, holds a flag from the side of the bridge Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho. For the past five years, community members have gone to the bridge to pay tribute to those who were killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. People held American flags from the bridge from 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center, to 9:03 a.m., the time the second plane struck the south tower.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Xavier seniors celebrate their graduation
An Xavier Charter School senior blows into a horn as bubbles float around her Thursday, May 28, 2020, during the senior parade to celebrate their graduation in Twin Falls, Idaho. Many of the larger schools had to abandon a traditional graduation ceremony for a senior parade in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wildfire burns near Declo
A wildfire continues to burn Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Interstate 84-86 interchange near Declo, Idaho. By 8 a.m. Friday morning the fire had been contained, but not until after it burned 1,200 acres of land.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Aquaculture industry takes a hit with coronavirus closures
Fish Culturist Luis Carmona uses grading to separate market-ready tilapia from smaller fish Thursday, June 18, 2020, at First Ascent Fish Farm in Buhl, Idaho. There are several reasons fish farms can’t just keep unsold fish in the raceways. For one, it doesn’t make financial sense to feed fish you’re not going to sell. Also, customers are used to buying a specific size of fish; they don’t tend to want abnormally large ones. Because some farms will stop adding new fish to their raceways, there’s likely to be a supply shortage a year from now.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Holesinsky hosts Harvest Festival
Margaret Sass sinks her feet into a vat of grapes as she tries wine stomping Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, during the Harvest Festival at Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery in Buhl, Idaho. Sass, of Boise, drove down just for the wine stomping. 'It was on my bucket list,' she says.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Live History Day gives community members a glimpse of the past
Kyleigh Gratzer, 13, pets a baby cow in the petting zoo Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome, Idaho. The event featured pioneer reenactors, butter churning, tomahawk throwing and an antique truck show.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A night at the fair
Fair attendees enjoy a spin on the Tornado ride Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Hwy 30 Music Fest
The crowd reacts as Kolby Cooper performs Friday, June 26, 2020, during the Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. The three day event returned for it's 7th year and featured 27 different musical acts.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Disinfecting with fog
Cleaning Specialist David A. Hubbard sprays a Quaternary Disinfectant Fog to protect patrons from Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Senior Junction senior center in Burley, Idaho. American Overhead Industrial Cleaning Specialties Inc., based in Burley, cleans overhead surfaces like ceilings, rafters and pipes at factories and other types of businesses. To adapt with the ever-changing requirements throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the company expanded its services to include helping other companies disinfect their buildings after virus outbreaks. The disinfectant used is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and employees can return to work two hours after a cleaning has occurred.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Oakley seniors receive their diplomas
Tristynn Cox receives her diploma Monday, May 18, 2020, at Oakley High School in Oakley, Idaho. Students were instructed to stay in their vehicles and drive around the football field. Once at the podium, the student could exit their vehicle to receive their diploma and pose for a picture.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Aquaculture industry takes a hit with coronavirus closures
Bandit attempts to catch a jumping tilapia Thursday, June 18, 2020, at First Ascent Fish Farm in Buhl, Idaho. Owner Don Campbell said during the height of the pandemic, his sales were down almost 50%. “We kept going even though we were below cost and we weren’t making any money,” Campbell said.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Burley seniors celebrate their graduation
Madelyn Cottom smiles for a picture as her father, the only audience member in the room, photographs her with her diploma Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Burley High School in Burley, Idaho. To maintain safety and social distancing standards, each student was allowed only two family members to attend their commencement ceremony. Graduates were brought in one at a time to receive their diploma and pose for a picture before exiting the auditorium for the next student.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Building up Bliss
Paint peels off of several storage tanks Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Bliss, Idaho. In 1975 Bliss thrived as a community. Now it struggles to stay alive. Steve Goolsby, co-owner of Ziggy's Gas and Grill, says he’s the only businessman from those days who’s still around. This year, Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores announced plans for a 19 acre truck stop in Bliss, which would open 70 jobs in the community. 'I think Bliss is on the mend,' Goolsby said. 'Things are looking up for this town.'
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
A plane drops a payload of fire retardant to help control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 3,800 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Haunted Swamp scaring through October
Saige Goff, 16, poses for a portrait dressed as a Purger on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls, Idaho. This is Goff's 3rd year acting in the haunted attraction, which features 33 different horror scenes and utilizes more than 65 actors.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Xavier seniors celebrate their graduation
An Xavier Charter School senior holds up a sign from the sunroof of his car Thursday, May 28, 2020, during the senior parade to celebrate their graduation in Twin Falls, Idaho. Many of the larger schools had to abandon a traditional graduation ceremony for a senior parade in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Let the beet drop
Jonathan McEuen performs as people celebrate the upcoming new year and prepare for the beet drop Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert, Idaho. The beet, standing 22 feet tall, 12 feet in diameter and weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, was designed to commemorate one of the main agricultural crops of the region; sugar beets.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Stocking the shelves
From left to right, Harlo Clark, Rob Campbell and Jaxsen Dillon unload a shipment of food and other goods Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Clark's grocery store in Oakley, Idaho. Clark says the store has seen a shortage of toilet paper, soap, pasta and bread, much like many of the other stores in the area.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Setting the scene
Mike Crane, Fine Arts Technology Coordinator with CSI, inspects the lighting on stage Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. As a technical director, Crane is responsible for all of the technical aspects behind stage, including the designing of lights and sound. 'The lights and sound can help with conveying whatever emotion or whatever feeling that you are trying to get across to your audience,' he said.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Citizens gather to protest police brutality
Protesters, lead by Aman Eujayl, left, and Hatim Eujayl, right, march to support the Black Lives Matter movement Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. More than 100 people showed up to protest policy brutality and march down Blue Lakes Boulevard.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Fun at the fair
Leese Boyer, left and Emersyn Brown, right, both 13, ride the Tilt-A-Whirl on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Potato farmers unable to sell all of their inventory
Citizens collect buckets and truck loads of potatoes Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Ryan Cranney's farm in Oakley, Idaho. Cranney has made potatoes free to the public after having to dump 500,000 pounds due to a shortage of buyers with the restaurant industry closed.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Perrine wears protective mask
A medical mask covers the face of the statue of I.B. Perrine on Friday, April 10, 2020, outside the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. In response to a state wide stay-home order, many of the businesses in town have temporarily closed to adhere to social distancing standards.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Renew
A latte sits on display Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Renew in Jerome, Idaho. Renew opened on Main Street in Jerome almost three years ago and sells specialty coffee, sandwiches and snacks, but it also doubles as a community center and church space.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wendell seniors receive their diplomas
Wendell senior Eddie Trejo shows off his graduation face mask as he waits to receive his diploma Wednesday, May 20, 2020, during the commencement ceremony at Wendell High School in Wendell, Idaho. Wendell was one of the few schools in the Magic Valley that actually held a traditional graduation ceremony, although the event was modified to adhere to social distancing requirements. Families were given sectioned-off spaces on the football field to watch the ceremony from while seniors sat spaced apart in the stadium bleachers.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Drops Fire spreads more than 2,000 acres
A helicopter drops a payload of water to try and control the Drops Fire as it spreads more than 3,800 acres Friday, July 31, 2020, near Shoshone, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Richfield High School graduation
Valedictorian Kyndyl Allen reacts after having her scholarship and athletic awards announced during the commencement ceremony Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Richfield High School in Richfield, Idaho. Allen was one of six seniors graduating from her school.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Showing longhorn
Michael Miller, of Buhl, gets his longhorn under control after competing in the FFA Senior Showmanship class Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. Miller placed 2nd in his class.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Welding with Scott Pearson
Welder Scott Pearson works on a project Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Westec in Jerome, Idaho. Last fall, he spent nights and weekends in welding classes at the College of Southern Idaho’s Mini-Cassia Extension. It’s the first step in pursuit of an engineering degree to move away from backbreaking construction work and into an office setting. Without the Weekend College Plus program, Pearson would not be able to attend school because he has to work to provide for his family.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Selling lemonade in an epidemic summer
Aryann Worth, 9, holds a sign promoting her lemonade stand Wednesday, July 15, 2020, outside her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. To offer safe and sanitary refreshments, Worth and her friends wore face masks and gloves while preparing and serving their lemonade.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Paige Pierce, 15, and Isabelle Pierce, 6, walk back to their house after receiving meals for their family from the North Side Bus Co. on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Jerome, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Oakley Pioneer Days Gymkhana
Ajaks Nay is bucked from his sheep as he leaves the gate Thursday, July 16, 2020, during the Mutton Bustin' portion of the Oakley Pioneer Days Gymkhana at the rodeo arena in Oakley, Idaho. Mutton Bustin' is a rodeo event that focuses on children riding sheep for a full six seconds without falling off to qualify for a score. Scores are awarded based on style of the rider and the aggressiveness of the sheep.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Sun Valley defeats Kimberly for district title
Madison Smith embraces teammate Bella Osterman after scoring the first goal of the game Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, during the High Desert Soccer Conference girls' district championship game at Kimberly High School in Kimberly, Idaho. Despite Kimberly's early lead, Sun Valley was able to come back and defeat Kimberly 2-1 to claim the district title.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Abbi Gibby, girls swimmer of the year
Burley senior Abbi Gibby poses for a portrait Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Twin Falls City Pool in Twin Falls, Idaho. Gibby is the 2020 girls swimmer of the year. She finished first at state in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.42.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Wake in the Snake
Ashton Davis, 12, performs a trick in the Open Men's qualifier Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the 22nd annual Wake in the Snake wakeboard competition at the Burley Boat Docks in Burley, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper waits for an opening against Michelle Miller on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Simper defeated Miller by TKO in the second round and was awarded the best cowgirl fight of the night.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bringing cheer to cheerleading
Freshman Brooklyn Rodgers leads a chant after practice Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho. Brooklyn was born with Trisomy 4p, a chromosomal anomaly that has stunted her growth both physically and mentally. Brooklyn's mother, Sarah Rodgers, said she's overjoyed to see how much the other girls include Brooklyn with the team. 'This is one thing that I feel she is able to fulfill doing that is “normal”, whatever normal may be,' Rodgers says. 'Normal to us is just a setting on the washing machine, but this is a normal thing that people do. To see the girls include her and accept her for who she is, it's really amazing.'
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Miles Johnson pushes his opponent, Jamie Ayala, against the ropes Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Johnson defeated Ayala by unanimous decision.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Dietrich defeats Carey, claims state title
Carey quarterback Hunter Smith runs the ball into the end zone as Dietrich defensive lineman Lester Nance attempts to catch him Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, during the 1A DII state championship game at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls, Idaho. After ending the first half down 22-6, Dietrich rallied and defeated Carey 34-28 to claim the state title.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Mutton Busting in Minidoka
Rodeo Clown Ethan Southern comforts Evalynn Etherington, 4, as she brushes the dust off herself after falling off her sheep Thursday, July 2, 2020, during the 3rd annual Mutton Busting competition at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds in Rupert, Idaho. Mutton Bustin' is a rodeo event that focuses on children riding sheep for a full six seconds without falling off to qualify for a score. Scores are awarded based on style of the rider and the aggressiveness of the sheep.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Dietrich vs Lakeside boys state basketball
Dietrich junior Lily Hoskisson, center left, reacts to a play with the rest of the student section in the 1A D2 semifinal game against Lakeside on Friday, March 6, 2020, during the boys state basketball tournament at Caldwell High School in Caldwell, Idaho. Despite the support of the fans, Dietrich fell to Lakeside 76-59.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Raft River runs through Kamiah in quarterfinals
Raft River senior Jed Boden outruns Kamiah sophomore Kyler Usher to score a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, during the 1A DI state quarterfinal game at Raft River High School in Malta, Idaho. Raft River defeated Kamiah 76-14 to advance to the semifinal game, where they will face Lighthouse Christian School.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
All about the BASE
Leo Durant dives off the railing as he BASE jumps Friday, April 24, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho. Durant has been BASE jumping for three years now. 'I get to push myself and grow as a person,' he says about the appeal of the high-adrenaline sport.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Oakley Pioneer Days Gymkhana
Only the shoe of Finnley Beynon can be seen as she falls of her sheep in the Mutton Bustin' event Thursday, July 16, 2020, during the Oakley Pioneer Days Gymkhana at the rodeo arena in Oakley, Idaho. Mutton Bustin' is a rodeo event that focuses on children riding sheep for a full six seconds without falling off to qualify for a score. Scores are awarded based on style of the rider and the aggressiveness of the sheep.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Oakley Pioneer Days Gymkhana
Tucker Jones picks himself up out of the dirt after falling off his sheep in the Mutton Bustin' event Thursday, July 16, 2020, during the Oakley Pioneer Days Gymkhana at the rodeo arena in Oakley, Idaho. Mutton Bustin' is a rodeo event that focuses on children riding sheep for a full six seconds without falling off to qualify for a score. Scores are awarded based on style of the rider and the aggressiveness of the sheep.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Filer vs Sugar-Salem boys state basketball
Filer junior Austin Perkins reacts after losing to Sugar-Salem 48-36 in the 3A semifinal game Friday, March 6, 2020, during the boys state basketball tournament at Meridian High School in Meridian, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Filer football takes on Valley
Children play on top of a shipping container that says 'Home of the Wildcats' as the sun sets behind them Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, during the football game against Valley at Filer High School in Filer, Idaho. The Filer Wildcats defeated the Valley Vikings 44-6.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Dietrich vs Lakeside boys state basketball
Dietrich sophomore Jett Shaw greets fans as he is announced in the starting lineup for the 1A D2 semifinal game against Lakeside on Friday, March 6, 2020, during the boys state basketball tournament at Caldwell High School in Caldwell, Idaho. Lakeside defeated Dietrich 76-59.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kynlee Thornton, volleyball player of the year
Kynlee Thornton poses for a portrait Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls. Thornton is the Times-News 2020 volleyball player of the year.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Canyon Ridge falls to Blackfoot in semi-finals
Blackfoot senior Logan Hanson slide tackles the ball away from Canyon Ridge junior Denis Malanda on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, during the IHSAA state soccer tournament semi-final game at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Blackfoot defeated Canyon Ridge 2-1 in overtime to advance to the state championship game.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly vs Sugar-Salem championship game
Kimberly junior Hayden Anthony falls over Sugar-Salem senior Rylan Bean as he tries to stop the ball from going out-of-bounds in the 3A championship game Saturday, March 7, 2020, during the boys state basketball tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Sugar-Salem defeated Kimberly 72-54 to claim the state title.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Bronc Marriott takes a punch to the face by Romero Rodriguez on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Rodriguez defeated Marriott by unanimous decision to win the first fight of the night.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Minico vs Burley football
Burley tight end Breyden Fairchild flies over Minico linebacker Dane Rasmussen after taking a hard hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho. Minico defeated Burley 25-15.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Owen Rogers runner of the year
Gooding senior Owen Rogers is the 2020 boys' cross-country runner of the year. He finished first at state with a time of 16:21.50, making him the first boy in school history to win a state cross-country title.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Dietrich destroys Mullan / St. Regis in semi-finals
Dietrich quarterback Brady Power looks to get rid of the ball as he is hit by Mullan / St. Regis defensive back Caleb Ball on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, during the 1A DII state semi-final game at Dietrich High School in Dietrich, Idaho. Dietrich defeated Mullan / St. Regis 64-0 to advance to the championship game against Carey High School.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Filer football takes on Valley
Filer running back Jonah DeLeon dives over Valley defensive backs Jessy Cardenas, left, and Henry Talbot, right, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Filer High School in Filer, Idaho. Filer defeated Valley 44-6.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Burley beats Idaho Falls to advance to semifinals
Burley Green Sox catcher Kody Condie drips water onto his face in the nearly 100 degree heat to help him cool down between innings Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the game against the Idaho Falls Tigers during the fourth day of the Idaho State AA Tournament at Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho. Burley defeated Idaho Falls 11-3 to advance to the semifinal game, where they were defeated by Pocatello 9-5.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Karlee and Kaybree Christensen, runners of the year
Karlee Christensen, left, and her identical twin sister Kaybree Christensen, right, pose for a portrait Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Raft River High School in Malta, Idaho. Karlee and Kaybree are the 2020 girls' cross country runners of the year.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Dietrich defeats Carey, claims state title
Carey tight end Ashton Sparrow misses a deep throw to the end zone Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, during the 1A DII state championship game against Dietrich at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls, Idaho. After ending the first half down 22-6, Dietrich rallied and defeated Carey 34-28 to claim the state title.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Raft River runs through Kamiah in quarterfinals
Four Kamiah defenders work together to bring down Raft River senior Adam Boden on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, during the 1A DI state quarterfinal game at Raft River High School in Malta, Idaho. Raft River defeated Kamiah 76-14 to advance to the semifinal game, where they will face Lighthouse Christian School.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly tops Buhl for a shot at state
Kimberly senior Emily Johnson consoles Buhl junior Aileen Verduzco after Kimberly defeated Buhl 2-1 Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, during the High Desert conference district tournament state play-in game at Kimberly High School in Kimberly.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper talks with her boyfriend, Connor Scholes, before the start of the event Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Simper's family and friends all bought tickets to support her during the event, which was a major contributing factor for her signing up for the event in the first place.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Casper Block signs with Tacoma Community College
Casper Block signs his letter of intent to play basketball at Tacoma Community College while his mother, Heidi Block, watches Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Due to stay at home orders and social distancing requirements, Block had to sign his letter on intent at home instead of at Lighthouse Christian School.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Canyon Ridge vs Twin Falls girls soccer
Twin Falls senior Elisabeth Plouy flips over the ball to throw it in from out-of-bounds Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, during the game against Canyon Ridge at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls, Idaho. Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge ended with a 1-1 score for this rivalry match up Great Basin 7 conference game.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Racing at the Idaho Regatta
Trevor Beerbohm holds an umbrella for Samantha Macdonald to keep her out of the sun before her race Saturday, June 27, 2020, during the 45th annual Idaho Regatta in Burley, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls takes down Minico boys soccer
Twin Falls defender Mathew Bjornenberg out-jumps Valentine Martinez, of Minico, to head the ball Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls, Idaho. Twin Falls defeated Minico 2-1.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly pushes past Kellogg
Kimberly libero Alivia Schvaneveldt reacts after defeating Kellogg in the third set Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, during the first round of the IHSAA State Volleyball tournament at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls, Idaho. Kimberly defeated Kellogg 3-1 to advance to the semi-finals.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Lexi Simper works on her boxing technique with Assistant Rodeo Coach Kelly Wardell on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Simper says she wasn't prepared for the amount of training required for the event. 'Boxing takes so much more energy than you think it does,' she says.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bringing cheer to cheerleading
Freshman Brooklyn Rodgers, left, sophomore Kaibree Pratt, right, and her service dog Scout pose for a portrait Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho. Brooklyn and Kaibree have both overcome obstacles to be on the Minico Cheer Team. Brooklyn was born with Trisomy 4p, a chromosomal anomaly, and Kaibree has Scout to help her cope with severe anxiety.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
District 4 All Star Game
Madison Deadmond, of Jerome, is helped up by the referee after tumbling out-of-bounds Wednesday, March 11, 2020, during the District 4 All Star Game at Jerome High School in Jerome, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly vs Sugar-Salem championship game
Kimberly senior Peyton Bair collides with Sugar-Salem senior Tanner Harris as Harris dives to steal the ball in the 3A championship game Saturday, March 7, 2020, during the boys state basketball tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Sugar-Salem defeated Kimberly 72-54 to claim the state title.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Be the Light campaign
From left to right, sophomore Tilly Monroe, senior Abby Giardina and senior Ashley Helsley watch as community members show their support while participating in the "Be the Light" campaign Friday, April 10, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls, Idaho. For 20 minutes, high school stadiums turned on their lights to honor athletic seniors missing out on their final season because of coronavirus closures.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Cresto signs with Oregon
Louie Cresto is congratulated by friends and classmates after signing his letter of intent to play football at the University of Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls, Idaho. Cresto is the first student in school history to sign with a Pac-12 school.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Idaho State Wrestling Championships
Kase Mauger, of Twin Falls, tries to pin Blackfoot's Esai Castaneda in their 4A 132-pound championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, during the Idaho State Wrestling Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Mauger defeated Castaneda 22-5 to claim the state title.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Racing at the Idaho Regatta
A contestant takes a test lap before the start of the races Saturday, June 27, 2020, during the 45th annual Idaho Regatta in Burley, Idaho.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kimberly vs Fruitland boys state basketball
Kimberly sophomore Jaxon Bair waits to be announced in the starting lineup for the 3A semifinal game against Fruitland on Friday, March 6, 2020, during the boys state basketball tournament at Meridian High School in Meridian, Idaho. Kimberly defeated Fruitland 55-37 to advance to the championship game where they were defeated by Sugar-Salem 72-54.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Filer football takes on Valley
Filer defensive back Jonah DeLeon dives to tackle Valley running back Omar Campos on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Filer High School in Filer, Idaho. Filer defeated Valley 44-6.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Brady Power, football player of the year
Senior quarterback Brady Power poses for a portrait Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Dietrich High School in Dietrich. Power is the Times-News 2020 football player of the year.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Elisabeth Plouy, girls soccer player of the year
Twin Falls senior Elisabeth Plouy poses for a portrait Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls. Plouy was named the 2020 Times-News girls' soccer player of the year.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
BASE jumper looks to set world record
Nicole Senecal poses for a portait Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho. Senecal is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for Most BASE Jumps in 12 Hours by Human Powered Ascent. If successful, she will be the first woman to set an individual BASE jumping record.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Canyon Ridge advances to semi-finals
Century senior Evan Yost slide tackles Canyon Ridge senior Michael Delatorre as Delatorre makes a break-away for the net Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, during the first round of the IHSAA state soccer tournament at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Yost was eventually ejected from the game, and Canyon Ridge went on to defeat Century 5-2 to advance to the semi-final game.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Fight night
Cowgirl Lexii Simper, right, beats Michelle Miller, of Jerome, by way of technical knockout during the Thornton Heating fight at the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls State Basketball - Carey Vs. Tri-Valley
Carey's Noelia Cruz sacrifices her body to save the ball from going out of bounds during their 1A DII Girls Real Dairy Shootout game against Tri-Valley Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Nampa High School, in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Service Bowl
A Canyon Ridge fans cheer on their team against Twin Falls during the Service Bowl on Friday night, Sept. 11, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lincoln County Mini Bull Riding
Cowboys wait for during the mini bull riding event to get underway Friday evening, July 17, 2020, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Service Bowl
Twin Falls students watch the Service Bowl on Friday night, Sept. 11, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Men's Basketball - Snow College Vs. CSI
CSI's Mike Hood takes the ball to the hoop against Snow College's Brayden Johnson during the Region 18 tournament Friday night, Feb. 28, 2020, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Service Bowl
Twin Falls' Luke Spitznagel runs the ball against Canyon Ridge's defense during the Service Bowl on Friday night, Sept. 11, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Volleyball - Buhl Vs. Filer
Buhl's Adriana Azevedo looks up at the ball as Filer's McCarty Stoddard spikes it during their game Tuesday night, Sept. 8, 2020, at Filer High School in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Soccer - Minico Vs. Jerome
Minico goalkeeper Karely Magana makes a save against Jerome on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Football - Murtaugh Vs. Hansen
Murtaugh quarterback Ty Stanger bobbles the ball but ultimately holds onto it for a gain against Hansen on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Hansen High School in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
1A/2A All Stars basketball game
South's sharpshooter Peyton Lookingbill, from Lighthouse Christian, reacts to making a three-pointer against the South during the 1A/2A boys basketball All Stars game Tuesday night, March 10, 2020, at Shoshone High School in Idaho. The North defeated the South 106-105.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
1A/2A All Stars basketball game
North's Head Coach Acey Shaw, from Dietrich, shakes hands with opposing players after the 1A/2A All Stars game Tuesday night, March 10, 2020, at Shoshone High School in Idaho. Dietrich basketball coach Acey Shaw, stricken by a rare bovine disease in 2011, led his Lady Blue Devils to five straight championship games will be headed to retirement. Readers may remember him in one of ESPN's E:60 shows.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Women's Basketball - USU Eastern Vs. CSI
CSI's Jordan Todd, left, goes after a rebound with USU Eastern's Morgan Toluono during the Region 18 tournament Friday night, Feb. 28, 2020, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Service Bowl
Canyon Ridge's Caleb Somers battles for yardage against Twin Falls during the Service Bowl on Friday night, Sept. 11, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Boys Soccer - Filer Vs. Gooding
Gooding's Jovani Gonzales and Filer's Caden Day go up for a header during their game Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Gooding, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Football - Murtaugh Vs. Hansen
Murtaugh head coach Todd Jensen high-fives players after a touchdown against Hansen on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Hansen High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Legion - Hawks Vs. Green Sox
Burley Green Sox' Jace Robinson goes inverted while chasing down a pop-fly against the Hawks on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Burley, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lincoln County Mini Bull Riding
Cowgirl Ellie Clouss competes during the mini bull riding event Friday evening, July 17, 2020, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Women's Basketball - USU Eastern Vs. CSI
CSI's Kaitlyn Burgess (21) and Petra Farkas (12) celebrate their win over USU Eastern 70-68 during the Region 18 tournament Friday night, Feb. 28, 2020, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
1A/2A All Stars basketball game
The North plays against the South during the 1A/2A boys basketball All Stars game Tuesday night, March 10, 2020, at Shoshone High School. The North defeated the South 106-105.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Football - Snake River Vs. Kimberly
Kimberly's Brett Bronson scores a touchdown against Snake River during their game Friday night, Aug. 28, 2020, at Kimberly High School in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Boys Soccer - Canyon Ridge Vs. Jerome
Jerome's Ubaldo Palacios battles against Canyon Ridge's Alimasi Jamari during their game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Women's Basketball - USU Eastern Vs. CSI
CSI's Karmelah Dean reacts to a call during their Region 18 tournament game against USU Eastern Friday night, Feb. 28, 2020, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Service Bowl
Canyon Ridge quarterback Brody Osen is sacked by Twin Falls' Mason Swafford during the Service Bowl on Friday night, Sept. 11, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Fight night
Cowboy Shaun Mentaberry leaves the ring with another metal after defeating Isaac East, not shown, during the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls. Mentaberry moves to 4-0 in boxing smokers.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
District 4 Swimming Championships
Minico's Catherine Clark competes in the girls 100 yard butterfly during the District 4 Championships on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Clark took first in the heat.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Boys Basketball - Dietrich Vs. LHC
Lighthouse Christian's Casper Block puts the ball up against Dietrich'sRaygn Robertson Tuesday night, Jan. 14, 2020, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH
4A Volleyball - Burley Vs. Twin Falls
Twin Falls' Bailee Habel (9) and Kindal Holcomb (8) celebrate a point against Burley from the bench during their match-up Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Boys Soccer - Filer Vs. Gooding
Gooding's Jose Pulido controls the ball during their game against Filer on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Gooding.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Basketball - Minico Vs. Burley
Burley's Amari Whiting makes a deep buzzer beater to end the first half against Minico on Thursday night, Dec. 3, 2020, at Burley High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
4A Boys Soccer - Mountain Home Vs. Twin Falls
Mountain Home keeper Zander Friberg makes a save during districts Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Basketball - Kimberly Vs. Canyon Ridge
A spectator watches from the bleachers as Canyon Ridge plays against Kimberly on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Basketball - Mountain Home Vs. Jerome
Jerome's Alexis White shoots a layup against Mountain Home during their game Friday night, Jan. 24, 2020, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
3A Football - Filer Vs. Kimberly
Kimberly's Race Widmier is tackled by Filer during their game Thursday night, Oct. 1, 2020, in Kimberly.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
District 4 Swimming Championships
Declo's Austin Knowles competes in the boys 100 yard butterfly during the District 4 Championships on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Knowles took first in the heat.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Boys Soccer - Caldwell Vs. Jerome
Jerome's Angel Cortez battles Caldwell's Yahir Esquivel during their game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Jerome High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Football - Snake River Vs. Kimberly
Kimberly's Gatlin Bair (10) leads his team onto the field against Snake River during the playoffs Thursday night, Nov. 5, 2020, at Kimberly High School in Kimberly, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Football - Kimberly Vs. Gooding
Gooding cheerleaders look to the crowd during the football game Friday night, Oct. 23, 2020, at Gooding High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Small school basketball with big heart
CSI cowboy Miles Johnson, left, fights Jamie Ayala, of Jerome during the 43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
District 4 Swimming Championships
Twin Falls' Julia Miller competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle during the District 4 Championships on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Boys Soccer - Kimberly Vs. Filer
Filer's Oscar Rosas dives in an attempt to save the ball from going in the net against Kimberly on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
4A Volleyball - Burley Vs. Twin Falls
Twin Falls' Alexxis Naylor chases down the ball while fans watch as the teamtakes on conference foe Burley on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Twin Falls High School in Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
District 4 high school swimming championship, 2020
Twin Falls' Parker Case competes in the boys 200 yard medley relay during the District 4 swimming championship meet Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Football - Mountain Home Vs. Twin Falls
Twin Falls plays against Mountain Home during their game Friday night, Oct. 16, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
4A Volleyball - Burley Vs. Twin Falls
Burley's Lynzey Searle (1) sets the ball as Twin Falls' Kaitlin Evans (13) goes up for a block during their match Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Small school basketball with big heart
CSI cowboy Miles Johnson, red, fights Jamie Ayala from Jerome, in the James Ray Construction fight during the 43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Small school basketball with big heart
Bryson Navarro, left, gets his headgear twisted around while fighting CSI cowboy Colt Ramsey during the 43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Basketball - Murtaugh Vs. Lighthouse Christian
Lighthouse Christian's Lauren Gomez shoots a layup as Murtaugh's Alissa Chatelain goes down during their game Thursday night, Jan. 30, 2020, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Volleyball - Filer Vs. Kimberly
Filer's Alexis Monson bumps the ball Thursday night, Sept. 17, 2020, at Kimberly High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Service Bowl
Canyon Ridge's Wyatt Somers is tripped up by Twin Falls during the Service Bowl on Friday night, Sept. 11, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.