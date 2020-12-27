While news of the new coronavirus and the presidential election dominated the wires in 2020, they were not the only stories in the Magic Valley. Here's a look back at a few things that happened in the valley:

January

In January, Suzanne Hawkins became the new mayor in Twin Falls. She was elected after a close 4-3 City Council vote, edging out Councilwoman Nikki Boyd.

Also in January, Chris Talkington retired after 28 years on the Twin Falls City Council. He was also the mayor from 1982 to 1984.

February

Tim Pond of Buhl was quarantined at Travis Air Force Base, after being quarantined in Tokyo Bay on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where 355 passengers tested positive for the new coronavirus. Pond left in January for a two-week cruise to Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The September 2019 disappearances of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his 17-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, mesmerized the nation. Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, disappeared after being questioned about the children. The mother of the two Rexburg children was arrested in February in Hawaii.

March

Twin Falls county and city officials declared a state of emergency in response to the virus and Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

A large earthquake struck central Idaho. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 6.5 temblor was centered about 22 miles northwest of Stanley.

April

A staggering 3,497 Magic Valley workers filed for unemployment during a two-week stretch from March 15 to 28. Eighty unemployment claims were filed between March 8 and 14 in the Magic Valley. Between March 22 and 28 there were 2,420 claims, an increase of 2,925%.

Many Magic Valley dairy farmers, and farmers across the U.S., had to dump milk mostly because coronavirus-caused restaurant closures have decimated dairy demand. About a third of processed milk products go to restaurants.

May

Idaho held an entirely mail-in primary for the first time as the state worked to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Officials said 320,000 ballots were requested and mailed out.

Hundreds of Magic Valley seniors graduated in May, despite fears that social-distancing protocols could ruin traditional commencement ceremonies. From Oakley to Wendell, seniors paraded through their hometowns while families, friends and neighbors lined the streets, cheering them on.

June

Authorities found the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and his sister, Tylee Ryan, in June on the Rexburg property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, a few weeks after the kids were last seen in September 2019. Chad Daybell, 52, later pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains.

Rupert celebrated the restoration of the Historic Wilson Theatre. Over time, the theater lost much of its charm, and at one point, the building faced demolition. The town pulled together to rescue the theater, which, in turn, saved the town.

July

The new president of the College of Southern Idaho is an experienced college administrator and former policy advisor in Congress. L. Dean Fisher took over as the school’s fifth president, replacing Jeff Fox on July 1.

Dozens of new laws passed during the 2020 legislative session went into effect, including one that bans the use of handheld mobile electronic devices for Idaho drivers. The new law applies to cars idling in traffic but not to those lawfully parked.

August

Idaho’s new coronavirus cases average dropped to 433.3 per day and the state’s test positivity percentage has declined four straight weeks. It was at 9.9% for Aug. 2-15.

A judge in August ruled there was enough evidence against Chad Daybell, 52, to go to trial after the bodies of his new wife's two children were found buried on his Rexburg property. The bizarre case involving doomsday beliefs and the deaths of several people linked to the couple has attracted national headlines. Daybell pleaded not guilty.

September

The Badger Fire grew to 28,000 acres as dry conditions, high temperatures and high winds prompted a fire weather watch. Officials told people in the Rock Creek area to prepare to evacuate. Emergency alerts blared on cellphones when the fire had grown to 42,345 acres as officials ordered mandatory evacuations. The fire eventually claimed nearly 100,000 acres.

October

A Twin Falls man who twice ran for Idaho governor and ran for county sheriff was charged in the 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews, a 12-year-old girl whose remains were uncovered in July 2019 by an excavation crew working field east of La Salle, Colorado. Steve Pankey, 69, was arrested at his second home in Meridian. A grand jury indicted Pankey on charges including first-degree murder after deliberation and second-degree kidnapping.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic rapidly worsened in Idaho. Gov. Brad Little announced that the state will go backward and re-enter Stage 3 of its Idaho Rebounds plan, with a few modifications. The main repercussion of this move is that the limit on indoor gatherings reverts to 50 people or less, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25% capacity.

November

In local election news, Heyburn voted to recall its mayor, Magic Valley state Legislature incumbents won easily and Republican Jim Risch retained his Idaho Senate seat. Voters returned Brent Reinke to Twin Falls District 1 commissioner’s seat and the Idaho Legislature got even redder with GOP wins in purple districts.

The Idaho Supreme Court announced that Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Burdick will step down as chief justice at the end of his current term on Dec. 31. Burdick will remain on the court as vice chief justice. Justice G. Richard Bevan will take over duties as the chief justice on Jan. 1.

December

As Idaho's death toll due to COVID-19 reached more than 1,000 early in December, a hospital in eastern Idaho began inoculating health care workers with a very limited number of initial doses of Pfizer’s newly approved COVID-19 vaccine, signaling what could be the beginning of the end for the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg became the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho.

Eric Smallwood returned to town four years ago and to find Twin Falls lacking venues for live music and other entertainment. He is now on a mission to fill this void. During a Twin Falls City Council meeting late in the month, Smallwood pitched his idea of turning a portion of Rock Creek Canyon near Blue Lakes Boulevard into an amphitheater that could host events of up to 5,000 people.

