KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer its free family program Look, Play and Create at 10 a.m. Saturday at 191 Fifth St. E.
The program introduces children ages one through five to art through a series of visual activities and age-appropriate messy-fun art projects.
Project themes are as follows:
- Aug. 8 — print-making and stamping
- Sept. 12 — fall trees
For more information, go to sunvalleycenter.org.
