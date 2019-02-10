Try 1 month for 99¢
KETCHUM — Bring your young artist to Look, Play and Create from 10 to 11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month beginning Thursday. Visit the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. to have messy fun geared toward children ages one-five and their adult chaperone.

Children will be introduced to art through looking activities and art-making with their caretaker. New and different activities will be offered at each session. The events are free.

