Editor’s note: This feature first ran Dec. 10, 2020, in the Times-News and at magicvalley.com.

Dworshak Elementary School in Burley sits as a reminder of one of the town’s most famous residents, Henry Clarence Dworshak, editor and publisher of the Burley Bulletin from 1924 to 1944.

Never heard of him?

Perhaps you’ve heard of the Dworshak Dam on the North Fork of the Clearwater River near Orofino, also named for the man who served overseas in an anti-aircraft machine gun battalion in World War I.

Still doesn’t ring a bell?

Dworshak, a staunch Republican and friend of U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, was a member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations during the Army-McCarthy Hearings, which former Times-News columnist Steve Crump once called “the highest drama on Capitol Hill between the League of Nations debate of 1919 and the Bill Clinton impeachment trial of 1999.”

The 1954 hearings ended the political career of McCarthy, who made reckless and unsubstantiated claims of communists and traitors in the federal government.

Dworshak won a seat in the House in 1938 and was re-elected three times. He was later elected to the Senate and, despite his ties to the disgraced McCarthy, served until his death in 1962.

Dworshak died of a heart attack at the age of 67 in his apartment in Washington.

U.S. Sen. Frank Church had lunch with Dworshak the day he died.

“He seemed well and hearty and in fine spirits,” the Democrat from Idaho told the Spokane Daily Chronicle. “I am appalled at the sad news of his passing. He was ever a gentleman who served his state honorably for many years.”

Dworshak is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Fort Myer, Virginia, along with his wife, Georgia.