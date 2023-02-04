As we continue to tell the Long COVID story of many patients – each unique and different - the frustration and pain in their desire to return to a "pre-COVID” life is evident.
The desire to return to "normal" is present in all daily activities but for people with pre-existing conditions & over 60, the risk of a severe illness and potential death is much higher. Approximately 400 people are dying daily in the US. There are better treatments now so please if you feel ill with potential COVID symptoms, get tested. Take advantage of the free COVID home testing kits that are still available during the Public Health Emergency/PHE. Contact a healthcare provider and ask for the new treatment to help reduce some of the most severe symptoms – especially if you are in the high- risk categories. The World Health Organization/WHO and the Center for Disease Control/CDC reported that more than 80% of COVID deaths globally during the first two years were people 60 and older. The best defense is to get vaccinated and boosted – just like with other vaccines. As we have learned from the Long COVID patient stories, even if you don’t have pre-existing conditions, all ages are at risk for life threatening symptoms and yes, Long COVID. By sharing their health experiences with us, we learn and share in their desire to be well. (Long COVID is also known as COVID Long Haulers Syndrome, Chronic COVID, Post-COVID Conditions/CDC). If you would like to reach out, please do and use the email contact below. No personal identifying information will be used-just your individual story. Thanks a ton!
Patient Story No. 7
I am 34 and vaccinated and boosted. I have had asthma since I was a child and am on medication.
Thanksgiving, 2020 was when I contracted COVID. (No vaccines were available yet for my age group).
Originally, I thought I had a "normal" case of COVID. But then I had "brain fog" for 9-10 months. I felt like I was in a daze. Barely got thru my job - Hard to be mentally present.
Additionally, the massive fatigue made me feel "beat down" all the time. I had no energy and getting thru work – where I walk most of the day – was and is still challenging.
After work, I crash and have no energy to enjoy my family.
Mowing the yard and I am exhausted for the remainder of the day. I feel lethargic and struggle to stay engaged. I am trying to walk my dog a bit now, as mentally this is wearing me down. I find it very hard to move my body, exercise, or any real activity and I am "beat for the day.”
I am now using my "rescue inhaler" more frequently for my asthma.
All of this is really difficult knowing how young I am and with three wonderful children - including a new baby. I push through each day and hope for improvement soon.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.