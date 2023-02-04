The desire to return to "normal" is present in all daily activities but for people with pre-existing conditions & over 60, the risk of a severe illness and potential death is much higher. Approximately 400 people are dying daily in the US. There are better treatments now so please if you feel ill with potential COVID symptoms, get tested. Take advantage of the free COVID home testing kits that are still available during the Public Health Emergency/PHE. Contact a healthcare provider and ask for the new treatment to help reduce some of the most severe symptoms – especially if you are in the high- risk categories. The World Health Organization/WHO and the Center for Disease Control/CDC reported that more than 80% of COVID deaths globally during the first two years were people 60 and older. The best defense is to get vaccinated and boosted – just like with other vaccines. As we have learned from the Long COVID patient stories, even if you don’t have pre-existing conditions, all ages are at risk for life threatening symptoms and yes, Long COVID. By sharing their health experiences with us, we learn and share in their desire to be well. (Long COVID is also known as COVID Long Haulers Syndrome, Chronic COVID, Post-COVID Conditions/CDC). If you would like to reach out, please do and use the email contact below. No personal identifying information will be used-just your individual story. Thanks a ton!