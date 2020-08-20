 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Locust Street closed at North College Road for reconstruction
0 comments

Locust Street closed at North College Road for reconstruction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North College construction

Locust Street and North College Road closure for roadway reconstruction.

 COURTESY CITY OF TWIN FALLS

TWIN FALLS — As part of the continuing Locust Street reconstruction project, Locust Street North will be closed at North College/Juniper Street North beginning Monday.

Idaho Materials and Construction, working for the City of Twin Falls, will begin reconstruction of the intersection.

The Locust Street project consists of the reconstruction of the entire Locust Street North roadway from Falls Avenue East to the North side of North College Road and is tentatively planned to be reopen by mid-September.

During this time, the city asks drivers to avoid the Locust Street area, use alternate routes, and use the posted detours or be mindful of construction crews if it is necessary to travel in the area.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News