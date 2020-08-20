Locust Street closed at North College Road for reconstruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — As part of the continuing Locust Street reconstruction project, Locust Street North will be closed at North College/Juniper Street North beginning Monday.

Idaho Materials and Construction, working for the City of Twin Falls, will begin reconstruction of the intersection.

The Locust Street project consists of the reconstruction of the entire Locust Street North roadway from Falls Avenue East to the North side of North College Road and is tentatively planned to be reopen by mid-September.

During this time, the city asks drivers to avoid the Locust Street area, use alternate routes, and use the posted detours or be mindful of construction crews if it is necessary to travel in the area.

