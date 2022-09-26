Location is a key to Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts

Ritter Island proves time and time again that it is a spectacular place to hold an arts festival.

A lot of it has to do with the top principle of real estate: Location, location, location.

"I like coming to this festival," said Jennifer Schoth of Lavender Goddess. "I feel it is the best one in the state. The atmosphere is great."

The clear river and springs cascading out of the walls of the Snake River Canyon provide a scenic place for vendors, musicians and food booth operators — along with thousands of art lovers — to gather for the two-day event.

The festival near Hagerman is presented annually by the Magic Valley Arts Council.