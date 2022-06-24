Locals react to Supreme Court decision, not all agree

TWIN FALLS — Just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court released a 6-3 decision overturning a person's constitutional right to seek an abortion, Idaho legislators, governmental officials and ordinary folks have shared their opinions.

Gov. Brad Little commented on the decision, saying it was “long-awaited” and Idaho has been at the forefront of enacting new laws to protect preborn babies.

"Today's decision is the culmination of pro-life efforts to defend the defenseless — preborn babies who deserve protection," Little said. "It also is affirmation of states' rights, a fundamental aspect of our American government.”

He also said that this moment in history will create growing needs for women and families in the coming months and years.

“Families, churches, charities, and local and state government must stand ready to lift them up and help them and their families with access to adoption services, healthcare, financial and food assistance, counseling and treatment, and family planning,” Little said. “We are being called to support women and our fellow community members in extraordinary new ways, and I'm confident Idahoans are ready to meet this responsibility with love and compassion.”

But many local women disagree with the governor.

"Prior to Roe, over 1 million women died giving themselves abortions," Jill Skeem said. "Abortion will not go away because Roe was overturned, but safe abortions will be gone and women's lives will be in jeopardy.

"Now there is talk about abolishing contraception?" Skeem continued. "If you want to get rid of abortions, provide birth control."

The Times-News gathered other women's responses through Facebook.

“I feel incredibly devastated as someone who could need an abortion in the future to survive," wrote Nikita Bennett. "My children don't deserve this, your children don't deserve this. Women who fought for their rights don't deserve this."

“Ignorant day for Capital Hill,” wrote Jessie Barnes. “This decision doesn't just affect reproduction rights, but also medical privacy, privacy in general, and it allows for the government to control the citizen's rights to make their own medical decisions. This country is headed down a steep slope and there's no brakes.”

“Roe v Wade was one of *the* most prominent talking points from politicians campaigning in the area,” wrote Kelsey Mason Knapp. “The dog caught the car. I didn't think it would happen. What will they run on now? I'm kind of afraid to find out.”

“Coming from a person who was a foster kid that no one wanted, sad sad day!" wrote Sharon Park. "There are so many unwanted kids out there now being abused etc.... Once these babies are born no one cares about them.”

Skeem is especially outraged because men are not being held accountable in this ruling.

"These women are not getting pregnant by themselves," she said. "Men should not be making decisions for women and their bodies and lives."

Even Idaho's far-right activist Ammon Bundy weighed in.

Bundy, who's challenging Little in the gubernatorial race, said the decision was constitutionally correct and that he was grateful enough justices recognized state sovereignty.

“Now we will see if Governor Little and the legislature of Idaho do what is necessary to outlaw abortion in the State of Idaho. Piggybacking off of another state's heartbeat bill, in my opinion, is insufficient in protecting the most innocent,” Bundy wrote in a statement. “My heart is more at ease now that our nation has moved in this direction.”

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean posted on Twitter that the decision is particularly harmful to women of color and to low-income women.

“I am infuriated, & intensely worried. The decision to terminate a pregnancy is deeply personal and private," Mclean wrote. "This decision by the Supreme Court will have devastating consequences on the health, privacy, & economic independence of women throughout our community, state, and nation.

"I remain steadfast in my support for all people who need access to abortion care & stand with them in fighting for privacy in health care decisions.”

