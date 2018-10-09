TWIN FALLS — National Walk to School Day is Wednesday. As of Monday, these Twin Falls schools plan to participate:
- Morningside Elementary School: Students, parents and teachers will meet at 7:30 a.m. at Harmon Park to walk to school.
- Oregon Trail Elementary School: Participants, including Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar and Twin Falls police officers, will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the sports complex on Park Avenue to walk to school.
- Pillar Falls Elementary School: Participants will walk from the Morning Sun subdivision, crossing Hankins Road as a group to get to school.
- Rock Creek Elementary School: Canyon Ridge High School:Student Council members will escort Rock Creek students to school, meeting at 7:30 a.m. at Park View Drive and Federation Road.
- Sawtooth Elementary School: Students and parents will gather at 7:10 a.m. at the Lynwood parking lot next to Subway and will start the walk to school at 7:15 a.m. Wear school colors.
