Walk to School Day
The Canyon Ridge High School mascot walks students to Rock Creek Elementary School as part of National Walk to School Day on Oct. 4, 2017, on Federation Road in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — National Walk to School Day is Wednesday. As of Monday, these Twin Falls schools plan to participate: 

  • Morningside Elementary School: Students, parents and teachers will meet at 7:30 a.m. at Harmon Park to walk to school.
  • Oregon Trail Elementary School: Participants, including Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar and Twin Falls police officers, will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the sports complex on Park Avenue to walk to school.
  • Pillar Falls Elementary School: Participants will walk from the Morning Sun subdivision, crossing Hankins Road as a group to get to school.
  • Rock Creek Elementary School: Canyon Ridge High School:Student Council members will escort Rock Creek students to school, meeting at 7:30 a.m. at Park View Drive and Federation Road.
  • Sawtooth Elementary School: Students and parents will gather at 7:10 a.m. at the Lynwood parking lot next to Subway and will start the walk to school at 7:15 a.m. Wear school colors.

